Happy Friday. It’s a good day to take your lunch break outside. Expect sunny skies with temps reaching the mid-50s.

It’s the last weekday before Super Bowl Sunday. Our special preview section for the big day is published in today’s print edition. You can also check out all those stories online here.

When it comes to the Eagles, the city has several phrases. “Go birds” is practically a greeting and can be subbed for “Hello” in most cases. Personally, my favorite is still “No one likes us, we don’t care.”

But today’s lead story focuses on the newest addition, “It’s a Philly thing.”

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Inquirer reporter Stephanie Farr initially found “It’s a Philly thing” as generic, and she has a point. Other cities have used it and it’s not a new phrase.

It’s not nearly as combative as “Philly vs. Everybody.”

But the widespread use started after a mid-December news conference, when quarterback Jalen Hurts said of Philly fans: “They’re with us, you know what I’m saying. When we’re on the field, when we travel, they’re with us. So, it’s a Philly thing.”

In January, the Eagles produced a hype video around the phase and Hurts wore it on a sweatshirt at a news conference.

Through interviews and polls, Farr came around to the phrase as more of a reply to out-of-town friends and relatives rather than a rallying cry.

Keep reading to learn what fans have to say about the latest Super Bowl slogan.

What you should know today

In 2010, 17-year-old India Spellman signed a confession to the robbery and murder of George “Bud” Greaves, an 87-year-old Navy veteran who was gunned down outside his Cedarbrook home.

She was convicted of murder and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

But last year, one of the former detectives who obtained her statement was charged with perjury for allegedly lying about beating a man until he signed a confession in a different murder case.

And now, after a decade of incarceration, Spellman has been exonerated.

Continue reading to learn how a judge found her trial unconstitutional. 🔑

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

The Matisse Thybulle era is over in Philly. The Sixers decided to trade him in a three-team deal. Where is he headed next?

A. Charlotte Hornets

B. Portland Trail Blazers

C. New York Knicks

D. Brooklyn Nets

Find out if you know the answer.

What we’re...

👀Watching: Zoom is the latest company to join the tech layoffs wave.

🧁Viewing: How Termini Brothers Bakery makes its Eagles cupcakes that sell by the thousands.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Hint: The Super Bowl halftime headliner

HANRAIN

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to James Howell, who correctly guessed Thursday’s answer: Philly Special. Email us if you know the answer.

Photo of the day

Be safe and enjoy your weekend ☀️. Ashley has you covered Sunday.