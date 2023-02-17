Temps should reach the low-60s. Showers are likely so grab a rain jacket just in case.

Hospital nurses never had the reputation of having a low-pressure job but the past three years of the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the already common issues of low morale and burnout.

Nurses had to figure out how to help overwhelming numbers of patients, high death rates, and the daily fear of contracting the virus.

Our lead story follows three nurses who decided enough was enough, and looked for new careers outside of hospitals. 🔑

The conditions in hospitals in the COVID era created a tremendous staffing churn in health care as nurses opted for better working conditions and better work-life balance.

The early days were especially rough when some nurses had to use makeshift equipment and reuse masks. But even as COVID hospitalizations subsided, work didn’t necessarily improve.

The Inquirer spoke with a few registered nurses who opted for a career pivot.

One said working in a hospital made her feel like she was simply checking boxes rather than focusing on care.

Another only lasted three months before she decided she needed a more flexible schedule to care for her children.

Continue reading to discover how they rediscovered their love for nursing outside of a hospital setting.🔑

Sen. John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Medical Center Wednesday night to get treatment for clinical depression.

His office added that his longtime struggle became “severe” in recent weeks.

Reminder: Fetterman’s treatment comes a week after he was hospitalized for what his staff said was lightheadedness during a Democratic retreat.

Some background: There’s been intense scrutiny on Fetterman’s health since he suffered a near-fatal stoke in May that took him off the campaign trail for several months. His aides initially downplayed the severity and Republicans have questioned whether he has been transparent about his recovery.

Keep reading for an overview of Fetterman’s start in the Senate.

What you should know today

What we’re...

👀Watching: A Georgia grand jury investigating allegations of then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference believes some witnesses lied.

🎉Viewing: An early look at the Franklin Institute’s “Disney100: The Exhibition,” which takes visitors through a century of Walt Disney history.

🐻Anticipating: The two new sloth bear cubs at the Philadelphia Zoo will hopefully emerge out of their den sometime in April.

📷 Photo from our archives 📷

