First, a now former Philly police captain resigned — but it wasn’t for his chronic no-shows or the two investigations into his potential misuse of city antiviolence grant funds.

And then, Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi suggested he could potentially give up his powerful role.

We have a lot of news today so let’s dive in.

Taylor Allen

Controversial Philadelphia police captain Nashid Akil resigned Wednesday after receiving notice the department intended to fire him.

A quick recap: Akil was the commanding officer of the 22nd District in North Philadelphia until October, when he was reassigned following an Inquirer report that exposed his chronic absenteeism and the resulting chaos in his precinct.

The Inquirer also reported in January that the captain and his officers had improperly received over $75,000 in city grant money for a youth boxing program. As a result, he was benched and stripped of his service weapon.

But in the end, Akil faced termination from his $117,750-a-year-post over a previously unreported incident.

Sources familiar with the case said Akil allegedly violated procedures while trying to fire a district sergeant who was out on COVID-19 sick leave and then later lied to Internal Affairs about it.

Speaker Mark Rozzi (D., Berks) said he’d “reassess” his role after lawmakers pass justice measures for victims of childhood sexual abuse in a vote slated for later this month.

It’s the furthest he’s gone to suggest he’d step down from the top spot.

Reminders: Democrats reaffirmed their majority Tuesday after three special elections in Allegheny County put Democrats at a full 102 members to Republicans’ 101.

Democrats won 102 seats on Election Day in November, but three vacancies led them to be in the minority party when the legislative session started last month. Republicans, for their part, could not come together around one GOP candidate for speaker, so they made a deal with Rozzi.

House Majority Leader Joanna McClinton (D., Phila.) was poised to become the first woman and first Black woman to be elected speaker. She’s now unsure if there’s a path for her to become speaker.

Keep reading to learn more about how Rozzi has been using his powers since he took the speaker’s gavel.

