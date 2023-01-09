There’s some chance of rain but it should be mostly sunny today☀️.

It’s been two years since hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and we’re still reckoning with the fallout.

Opening arguments are set to begin Tuesday in the trial of the far-right group the Proud Boys, who are accused of seditious conspiracy.

Our lead story hones in on the longtime leader of the Philadelphia Proud Boys, Zach Rehl.

Zach Rehl stood by the site of the first breach, shooting video on his phone. “F— them!” he shouted at the mob. “Storm the Capitol.”

He also privately messaged top leaders of the Proud Boys “I’m proud as f— of what we accomplished.”

Those comments are at the center of the seditious conspiracy case against the president and four other leaders, who the Justice Department accused of instigating the riot to ensure Trump remained in office.

Necessary context: Seditious conspiracy is the most serious accusation prosecutors brought against any of the people charged with any role in the Capitol attack. The conviction requires prosecutors to prove that the men were seeking to overthrow the government or interfere with the execution of federal law by force.

The defense: Rehl and his codefendents maintain there’s no evidence that they planned anything and that they’re being scapegoated based on their intemperate words.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Rehl and his involvement in the attack on the Capitol.

New year, new you, new wellness routine?

A common New Year’s resolution is to exercise more, and gym owners could always bank on a booming business in January.

But with an uncertain economy and the lingering effects of the pandemic, many in the Philadelphia region’s health and wellness industry aren’t so sure about a January uptick.

Owners say they have to work harder to attract new clients, like using different marketing strategies and offering steeper discounts. Both of those can impact their bottom lines.

Continue reading to discover the new tactics they’re trying to entice new customers. 🔑

🏈 Monitoring: Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin is still in critical condition but is continuing in his recovery.

💧Planning: Your next day trip to take in some waterfalls.

