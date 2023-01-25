We’re going back to cooler weather and rain and there is a chance of snow today. Temps aren’t expected to go above the mid 40s.

An October Inquirer investigation exposed a Philadelphia police captain’s chronic absenteeism, which ultimately resulted in him getting reassigned.

The fallout is still unfolding.

Our lead story follows the anti-violence program founded by the captain that is the center of at least two investigations.

The city suspended a $392,000 antiviolence grant to a youth boxing program founded by former 22nd District Capt. Nashid Akil.

The grant for the Guns Down Gloves Up program, awarded in December 2021 to Epiphany Fellowship Church and Villanova University, is the subject of at least two investigations.

Some background: Guns Down Gloves Up was one of 31 programs that collectively received $13.5 million in what the city called Community Expansion Grants. It’s a part of a $155 million city effort to counter a historic surge in gun violence.

Problems: Akil described the program as his own — even though city employees are not eligible for city grants. Nearly $76,000 went to Akil and nine other Philadelphia Police Department staffers, according to financial records obtained by The Inquirer. The grant application specified Akil would not be paid.

The investigations: The city put the grant payments “on pause” on Nov. 29, pending investigations by the Philadelphia Police Department and the Office of the Inspector General, an office that probes waste, fraud, and abuse of tax dollars. Epiphany also dropped the program.

If you couldn’t get tickets to Sunday’s NFC championship game when they went on sale Tuesday, you’re not alone. The Eagles playoff tickets once again sold out in minutes.

You’re probably now scouring secondary market sites for the cheapest tickets to see the Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial field. But beware of scammers.

Some tips:

Stick to the big names like SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats. They verify bar codes on tickets to ensure they’ll scan at the stadium gates.

If the price seems like it’s too low, then it probably is too good to be true.

Pay with credit, not debit. The latter doesn’t have as much fraud protection.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

Which Sixer did M. Night Shyamalan feature in the trailer for his latest thriller, Knock at the Cabin?

A. James Harden

B. Joel Embiid

C. Tobias Harris

D. None of the above

What we’re...

👀 Watching: Former Vice President Mike Pence’s lawyers say classified documents were found in his home.

📺 Anticipating: Questlove’s second music-related documentary that will focus on funk pioneer Sly Stone.

❄️ Hoping: For the end of Philly’s snow shutout today, although it’s not expected to be much.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Hint: The parking lot at Eighth and Market

DOYLE SHINE

Photo of the Day

