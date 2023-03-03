We should be returning to chillier weather with a high of 44.

Republicans in Congress have raised questions about University of Pennsylvania’s rise in donations from Chinese individuals and businesses during President Joe Biden’s time at the school.

Without any clear lines of connections, they’ve implied that the financial support adds a nefarious element to Biden’s classified documents controversy that started with a discovery at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

Our lead story explains why experts think the alleged link to Biden is a reach. 🔑

GOP members have pointed to sharp upticks of contributions from Chinese businesses and individuals during Biden’s time at Penn.

But educational experts say this isn’t surprising for an elite school like Penn.

The university’s overseas support is in line with similar schools during the same time frame.

Notable quote: “Penn is in no way, if you look at the broad picture, in no way distinctive,” said Northwestern University’s Kyle Long, who tracks foreign influence in higher education.

China accounts for one-third of the foreign students attending American colleges and universities, according to data compiled by the U.S. Department of State. As the Chinese economy has grown, newly wealthy individuals have increasingly sent donations to America’s most prestigious schools, say experts in higher education.

At the same time, well-known schools like Penn have tapped foreign countries for donations and partnerships to expand their reach.

Keep reading to see the full breakdown of Penn’s donations.

Aidan Bulwicz grew up skateboarding at LOVE Park three to four times a week. When the winter weather became too much, he picked up snowboarding at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie, Lehigh County.

Bulwicz, now 24, will marry his love of skateboarding and snowboarding when he recreates LOVE Park out of snow at the resort this weekend.

And yes, it’s based on the old LOVE Park that used to be a haven for skateboarders in Philly, not the renovated version.

Snowboarders will be able to perform tricks on the steps, rails, and ramps of snow LOVE Park, which will open at noon Saturday and remain on site through Sunday.

Keep reading to find out what inspired Bulwicz to create the project.

