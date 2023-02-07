It’s Felicia Gans Sobey — filling in today for Taylor.
If you’re still thawing out from the weekend freeze like me, you’ll be happy to hear that another mild day is in our forecast. Today is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high temperature near 48.
First, Philly is getting its first-ever Sneaker Con, also known as “Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth.”
Also, the Kelce and Nola brothers aren’t the only siblings with a little healthy rivalry. We talk to other Philly-area siblings who compete in their professional lives.
If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.
— Felicia Gans Sobey (@FeliciaGans, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
Sneaker Con, affectionately dubbed the “Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth,” is making its Philly debut this weekend at the Philadelphia Convention Center.
The event, one of the biggest gatherings for buyers, sellers, and traders of the world’s rarest sneakers, will feature more than 450 vendors, games, auctions, sneaker authentication, and more.
“Philadelphia is one of the most underrated sneaker communities in the country,” Sneaker Con Founder Alan Vinogradov said. “People always highlight New York, LA, Chicago, and Miami, and we can’t wait to demonstrate how dedicated Philly sneakerheads truly are, especially with the rest of the Northeast there to witness it.”
Interested in attending the convention? It’s from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and you can buy tickets at sneakercon.com.
And my colleague Earl Hopkins has even more details.
You’ve inevitably heard the story: Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce will be playing in the Super Bowl against each other. But they’re not the only ones facing a professional sibling rivalry. My colleague Alfred Lubrano introduced us to a few others in our region:
👨🚒 The Lynch twins (pictured above) are chiefs of volunteer fire companies in neighboring communities, and they sometimes race to see whose company can make it to a fire first.
🏐 The Leak sisters are college volleyball players who have had to block one another while competing on the court.
⚖️ The Kent brothers grew up as athletic competitors, but nowadays, they’re both lawyers. Though they’ve never gone up against one another in court, that doesn’t keep them from fighting over who is the better lawyer.
Read more about these local families and how a little friendly competition has strengthened their sibling bonds.
What you should know today
A 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday killed more than 2,500 people and injured thousands more in Turkey and Syria.
Big Charlie’s Saloon, the Kansas City Chiefs bar in South Philly, is canceling its sold-out Super Bowl party. A de facto spokesperson for the bar said they were being forced to turn away regulars.
Former Acting Controller Christy Brady has officially announced that she is running for city controller.
Local nonprofits and governments in New Jersey, including three in South Jersey, have received more than $38 million to help residents manage lead paint in homes.
A Yardley man who shot town Police Chief Joe Kelly in 2021 was sentenced to state prison.
Tom Brady, the boy who cried retirement, is planning to take a year off before joining Fox as the network’s top NFL analyst. (As with all things related to Brady’s retirement, I’ll believe it when I see it.)
🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠
Philly was well-represented at the Grammys on Sunday night. Which of these artists took home a coveted award?
A) Jazz bassist Christian McBride
B) Philadelphia Orchestra music and artistic director Yannick Nézet-Séguin
C) Band leader Adam Blackstone
D) Engineer Ryan Schwabe
Find out if you know the answer.
What We’re...
🎲 Bragging about: That I got today’s Birdle in two guesses. Have you played our new Eagles-themed word game yet?
📰 Reading: This touching tribute to the Shore’s all-time greats, by my colleague Amy Rosenberg. One of the people honored in the story, Bobby Perloff, was an old family friend.
💖 Loving: First lady Jill Biden’s Grammys dress.
Anagram
Hint: A conflicted mom
KCLANEN EOD
Think you know the answer? Email us! And send us your own original anagram to unscramble if you’d like.
Photo of the Day
Thanks for starting your Tuesday with me. Taylor will be back tomorrow. 👋