🎓 Important: Temple University kept its commitment to open a center on anti-racism. Penn State didn’t.

🍗 Delectable: Elizabeth Wellington tried a chicken martini and other things at Martha.

🎶 Rejuvenating: Dan DeLuca’s declared picks for what to listen to and stream this month.

Two state-related universities in Pennsylvania committed to starting centers focused on anti-racism and racial justice following George Floyd’s murder in 2020. Then, both of them got new presidents. Temple University in North Philadelphia followed through on its commitment anyway, opening a center in November. Pennsylvania State University, with its main campus in central Pennsylvania, reneged on its prior president’s pledge. Penn State president Neeli Bendapudi said there were better ways to work on diversity and inclusion. I was struck by the contrast and wanted to learn more about those very different decisions. Here’s a story on what I found.

