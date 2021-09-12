I know. You’re hotter to get into the Jersey Shore than a girl in a Journey song is to get out of it. Turns out, it’s not that easy to find someone to run the rollercoaster now that there’s a bit of a Shore-tage.

And last night’s Democratic primary had winners and losers. PBS Passport holders are you with me? Because any Philly DA fan worth their salt knows that last night was a night when Lawrence Krasner would take the roof to remove his glasses and wipe a tear as he takes in the weight of his role and the Philly skyline.

O.K. let’s get into it.

Shore-tage

The nighttime squirt gun MC star wanted a more relaxed mask situation this summer to let people focus on the “most pressing issue at Bobby Dee’s: aiming your squirt gun.”

But it’s not so easy rebounding. Businesses are seeing a summer scramble for the people to scoop the ice cream and run the amusement park rides. What’s more, people are waiting on better supply of things like crabmeat and flounder. A surf chain store owner riding it out says he expects containers packed to the gills with boogie boards and beach chairs will get there ... by September.

And so the Shore beats on, borne back into supply and labor problems. Read on for Amy S. Rosenberg’s dispatch from what’s happening at the Shore now.

What's going on today

Winners and Losers of the DA Race

Here’s how last night’s Democratic primary shook out.

📈 Winner: Incumbent DA Larry Krasner. He decisively triumphed over Carlos Vega, his Democratic primary rival, by an almost 2-1 ratio by winning many more neighborhoods. Reporter Chris Brennan and editor Jonathan Lai have the story on how Krasner actually expanded his coalition since his 2017 win.

📉 Loser: The FOP. Krasner’s Carlos Vega had one of the most sought-after rubber stamps from the group. It’s a massive loss for the police union. The group’s stunting went as far as to park a Mister Softee truck in front of the DA office with a message to deliver “Krasner is soft on crime.”

📈 Winner: Judge Kevin Brobson of Dauphin County. He won the highest-profile judicial race on the ballot by defeating two GOP rivals, setting the stage for a high-stakes fight over an open seat on the state’s highest court.

📈 Winners: Critics Gov. Tom Wolf’s use of power during the pandemic. Pa. voters approved two ballot questions that would curtail the governor’s use of emergency powers in what many are calling a referendum on the Wolf administration’s pandemic handling.

