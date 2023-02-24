We’re back to cooler temps with the high in the 40s. Pack an extra sweater.

It’s been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine. Millions around the world and in Philadelphia will mark the somber anniversary.

The Philly region is home to one of the largest Ukrainian American communities in the nation. Hundreds are expected to attend a vigil tonight at the Ukrainian Educational and Cultural Center in Jenkintown.

Our lead story checks in with a Wilmington family that had a cultural experience turn into a fight for survival.

Wilmington residents Tatiana Poladko and her husband, Atnre Alleyne, journeyed to her Ukrainian homeland to give their children a cultural experience in 2021.

Thirteen months later, Russia invaded Ukraine in the greatest conflict to erupt in Europe since World War II. Their children, all three of them under 7, vividly remember the fear of the first day when the helicopters dropped flares that looked like fireballs.

It wasn’t long before the family joined the throng heading to the Polish border, hitching a ride from a stranger and then walking four miles until they entered Poland.

One year later, the family is safe and the children are settled.

But they’re still not sure what’s next for their family.

Continue reading to learn how they’ve been managing for the past year.

Bobby Henon could spend up to a decade in prison if federal prosecutors get their wish at the former Philadelphia City Council member’s sentencing hearing next week.

Government lawyers described Henon as an official who betrayed his oath and sold his office to powerful labor leader John Dougherty in exchange for a $70,000 union salary and other perks.

Notable quote: “The seriousness of the harm that Henon’s conduct has inflicted upon the city of Philadelphia and the public trust cannot be overstated,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank R. Costello Jr. wrote in a memo.

Reminder: If the judge opts to give Henon about a decade of time, it would be on par with sentences given to other Philly-area politicians who had similar bribery cases. Both U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah and former Philadelphia Treasurer Corey Kemp received 10 years.

Keep reading to uncover the extent of how Henon did Dougherty’s bidding during his time on Council.

👀 Watching: Who could be Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke’s successor.

🎨 Anticipating: The Philadelphia Museum of Art plans to create a new center dedicated to the history and influence of African art.

