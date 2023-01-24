We should be getting a break from the rain. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 44 degrees.

For years, no one knew what to do with the Provident Mutual Insurance building in West Philly. Judges in Family Court didn’t want it and the Philadelphia Police Department also passed on it.

The city ultimately sold the building and it’s now a public health campus, with more development on the way.

Our lead story is the latest Inga Saffron column, which explores what she argues was the city’s missed opportunities. 🔑

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Even after the city spent $52 million to renovate the Provident Mutual Insurance building, no government agency wanted to move there.

The building sat empty for years before the city sold it to Iron Stone Real Estate partners for $10 million in 2020.

In just two years, Iron Stone has transformed it into a bustling public health campus. And now the developer is gearing up to build 1,240 market-rate apartments on the eight acres of open land that surround the building.

The building is finally in use, but Saffron points out missed opportunities.

In her own words: “By giving away the land with no strings attached, the Kenney administration lost an opportunity to require Iron Stone to incorporate affordable housing into its development.”

Keep reading for her argument why this building could’ve been a better fit for the Philly Police Department than the old Inquirer building. 🔑

The Birds are motivated and columnist Marcus Hayes says any doubts just fuel them more.

People questioned their legitimacy after late-season losses against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. The Eagles saw themselves drop to the No. 4 favorite to win Super Bowl LVII despite having won 14 games, most in the NFL.

They felt the pressure and the hate and it showed in Saturday’s 38-7 victory against the New York Giants.

Notable quote: “We hear everything, man. We hear what y’all say. We hear what the people saying. And media. Fans,” Haason Reddick said. “Don’t think we don’t hear it all.”

What to watch: Expect the Birds to be similarly motivated Sunday afternoon when they go against the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship.

Continue reading for an analysis on why they’re ready for Sunday, and if all goes well, the Super Bowl.

What you should know today

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

The Philadelphia Flower Show will make its return to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in March.

What’s this year’s theme?

A) The Garden Electric

B) Flower Power

C) Habitat

D) Wonders of Water

Find out if you know the answer.

What we’re...

💰 Watching: JPMorgan filed a lawsuit against a Wharton grad, alleging her financial aid company, Frank, was a fraud.

👀 Reviewing: The sizable list of longtime President Joe Biden advisers who worked for the Penn Biden Center between when he left the White House and ran for president.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Hint: A pop-up bar

SILENT

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Send us your own original anagram to unscramble if you’d like. Email us if you know the answer.

Photo of the Day

And that’s everything you need to start your Tuesday. See you tomorrow 👋🏽.