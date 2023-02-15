Expect a windy day and mostly cloudy skies this morning. Temps will reach the low 60s.

In the crowded Philly mayor’s race, four women are running for the top job. All of them have experience in city government and have a viable path to win.

Of its 99 mayors dating back to the late 17th century, Philadelphia has never elected a woman.

Our lead story explains why it’s never happened and if 2023 could finally be the year.

Philadelphia and New York are the only two big U.S. cities to never have a female mayor.

That could change this year with former Council members Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker, and Maria Quiñones Sánchez, and former Controller Rebecca Rhynhart running for the executive position. (Sidenote: We asked all four what the potential to make history means to them)

Not many women have run for mayor in the city.

Happy Fernandez was the first to seek a major-party nomination in 1999.

Former District Attorney Lynne Abraham, the first woman with elected executive leadership to launch a bid, ran in 2015 but finished third in the Democratic primary.

Republicans nominated Daphne Goggins in 2019 and Melissa Murray Bailey in 2015 — but with the party registration disadvantage at 7-to-1, they entered a largely losing battle.

No Democrat has won their party’s nomination in the city.

Click here to learn why the candidates and supporters believe this year could be different.

Temple graduate students are feeling the weight of Temple’s tactics as they enter the third week of a strike over pay and benefits.

Temple discontinued paying for health insurance and withdrew tuition remission for striking graduate students.

Important figures: The union wants to raise pay to $32,000, which it said is a necessary cost-of-living adjustment.

The current pay for a teaching and research assistant is $19,500 per year.

The university’s offer of 3% raises over the four-year contract gets the average pay to about $22,000 by 2026.

Political will is building in their favor. City, state, and federal legislators have voiced support for the union, as well as national union leaders and educator associations.

The union could have a long road ahead if other schools with recent grad student strikes are any indication. Graduate students at Columbia University had to strike for 10 weeks but ended up with significantly higher pay.

Keep reading to hear from TUGSA members who say they are more galvanized than ever to continue the fight.

