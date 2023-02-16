We’re in for a cloudy day and possibly some rain.

Two families called Yeadon police for help because their loved ones were in the midst of mental health crises.

The calls were four months apart by people from different backgrounds and under different circumstances. But they ended with the same bleak ending: They were taken into custody and then left unattended in a holding cell and died by suicide.

What’s happening: After a review of both cases, the mayor and borough council president have called on the Justice Department to investigate. The families of Shawn Morcho and Wendy Spence hired lawyers and are demanding answers about what they say was the department’s failure to protect vulnerable people at a time of distress.

The Morcho family filed a federal lawsuit and the suit warns that if the department’s practices do not change, more people could die. The Spence family is pushing for more police training.

Continue reading to learn the steps borough officials say they've taken to address the families' concerns.

About 1,000 Temple students and faculty, some of whom walked out of class, attended an almost two-hour rally and march on campus Wednesday that briefly halted traffic.

Students gave speeches calling on the administration to pay members of the Temple University Graduate Students Association better salaries.

Notable quote: “They teach us more than the professors do,” said Sadaisa Jordan, a sophomore. “They should get what they deserve.”

But Temple still maintains that although the rally was a nice show of support for TUGSA, it doesn’t change negotiations. The university also began hiring replacement instructors for the graduate students who are striking.

Continue reading for the latest news about the ongoing strike.

📷 Photo from our archives 📷

