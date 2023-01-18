It should be mostly sunny with temps reaching the low 50s.

It’s not uncommon for businesses to be short-staffed and it’s nearly impossible to avoid inflation. If you’re a worker and have had to do more with less, a logical next step is ask for a raise — or refresh that resume and go on the job-hunt.

Our lead story follows staffers at a nonprofit who tried to do the former but ended up getting disciplined. They didn’t back down without a fight.

Last summer, the three full-staffers at Youth United for Change asked their boss in a meeting for a raise.

The reasons: The two lowest paid, Xiomara Torres and Joia McManus, were making $43,000 and $45,000 annually, respectively, and they hadn’t gotten pay hikes in over a year. Also, they were working beyond their job description, as the nonprofit was short-staffed. Not to mention, inflation had made everything more expensive.

The next day, all three staffers were disciplined.

YUC settled last month with the National Labor Relations Board after workers filed an unfair labor practice charge, accusing the executive director of violating their rights. Because the workers asked for a raise collectively, they were protected by the National Labor Relations Act.

The crux: Under federal law, it’s illegal for employers to retaliate against employees collectively trying to improve their working conditions.

Keep reading to learn more about the months of strife between leadership and staff.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro took his oath of office Tuesday in front of the Harrisburg Capitol building to a crowd of hundreds.

In his first speech from the Capitol, Shapiro pledged to protect “real freedom that comes when we devote real resources to that young child’s public school to make sure he has a shot.”

The term “real freedom” is a contrast with GOP rhetoric about freedom from government restrictions and was a major theme of his campaign.

The partisan dynamics: Control of the state House remains in flux. House Speaker Mark Rozzi hasn’t said publicly whether he’ll remain a Democrat despite saying he’ll govern as an independent.

Democrats are expected to take the majority after three Feb. 7 special elections.

Shapiro will need to find compromises with the GOP-controlled Senate and a razor-thin Democratic majority in the House.

Important note: Lt. Gov Austin Davis was also sworn in and is the first Black lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania history and the highest-ranking Black elected official in the executive branch.

Continue reading for more of our new governor’s speech.

🍽️ Craving: The fried chick’un enoki mushroom sandwich at Nourish. 🔑

🥚Explaining: Why the price of eggs skyrocketed, affecting both you and Philly breakfast spots.

📰 Reading: An argument to ban gas stoves in light of the Port Richmond explosion.

