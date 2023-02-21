Welcome to the newsletter that will take you inside the race to become Philadelphia’s 100th mayor. If you’re just tuning in, the gist is that it’s been a crowded and confusing mess so far.

But we in The Inquirer’s City Hall bureau spend all day reporting on this race, and we’re here to help you make sense of it.

After months of watching candidates join the field or flirt with doing so — cough, Michael Nutter — we now have a pretty good sense of who’s in, who’s out, and who’s viable 📈. The field includes six former City Council members, a former city controller, a state representative, a former judge, and a grocer.

Today we’ll get into early talking points, skeptical residents, dinner parties with dead guys, and why you may be bombarded by people with clipboards. 🗓 There are 84 days until the primary. Let’s dive in.

— Anna Orso and Sean Collins Walsh (@anna_orso and @sbcmw)

Let’s get caught up

It’s actually shocking how many people want to be mayor. The huge field of nine Democrats and one Republican is the largest in years, and it includes four contenders who could make history as the city’s first female mayor.

We don’t have all day, so here’s a few words on what some of the top contenders have been up to:

With three months until the May 16 primary, the race is still very much in flux, and all the serious contenders still have viable paths to victory.

Most of the candidates will try to convince residents of Philadelphia’s most challenged neighborhood 🔑 that they can do something mayors before them could not: Fix Kensington.

As our colleague Lynette Hazelton reported last week, weary residents say they’ve seen more broken promises than results.

“I’ve lost faith in plans unless there are actionable steps,” community activist Israel Colón said.

So we’ll be watching for these candidates to release specific plans addressing one of Philadelphia’s most intractable problems, and asking the question: Can 2024 be the year that Kensington residents finally see promises kept?

The 45th mayor: Samuel Powel led before and after the Revolution

Many of this year’s candidates will tell you that they want to become mayor because Philadelphia is at a crossroads.

They’re not wrong — but they might draw a chuckle from the ghost of Samuel Powel. He was mayor when Philadelphia hosted the Second Continental Congress and became the capital of a nation in rebellion against a king.

Now that’s a crossroads. So what was Powel’s deal?

Like all the early mayors, Powel was super rich. His grandfather arrived in Philadelphia in 1685, and turned a career as a tradesman into a real estate portfolio.

His time as mayor was broken up into two stints by the American Revolution. He was in office for less than a year when July 4, 1776, came around and his office was abolished. But he returned as the post-colonial mayor after the war.

His family is the namesake of the Powelton Village neighborhood in West Philly.

You can still visit the Powel House. Get ready for stories about dinner parties with guest lists including George Washington, Ben Franklin, and the Marquis de Lafayette.

How candidate petitions work

Prepare to see a small army of people with clipboards begging for your attention, because as of last week, it’s nomination petition season. Filing lists of signatures is how candidates actually get their names on the ballot.

Mayoral candidates have three weeks to gather 1,000 signatures. Expect some to submit more than that, because rivals can challenge each other’s signatures and candidates will want to brag about how much support they have.

We’ll be watching to see if any of the candidates fail to get enough signatures. We’d bet on the ones who haven’t reported raising enough money to pay a staff. 🔑

What we’re reading

Scenes from the campaign trail

Grin and bear it? In the photo above, Derek Green greets an attendee at a recent mayoral forum, one of approximately a zillion that will take place before the election.

We're so glad you joined us for the first edition of The 100th Mayor newsletter.

— Anna and Sean