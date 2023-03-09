Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing wasn’t the only Big East legend to see his team go down in a conference tournament. But his Hoyas’ 80-48 loss to Villanova may have been the most consequential.

In the last two seasons, a once-proud Georgetown squad has won just 13 games as other Big East teams — including the Wildcats — have flourished.

“It was a rough year,” Ewing said. “It’s not the year that we thought we would have had. … At the end of the day, we’ve got to win.”

We are about a month and a half out from the 2023 NFL draft, and the Eagles are sure to have some key holes to fill with so many pending free agents.

In that vein, EJ Smith delivers his first Eagles mock draft of the season, highlighting potential replacements for James Bradberry, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Isaac Seumalo.

76ers coach Doc Rivers has his share of detractors, but it doesn’t appear that many of them are in the locker room at the Wells Fargo Center. Embiid, and many others on the roster, have credited Rivers with their improved play on the road and defined roles throughout the season. Having a clear structure has allowed stars to be stars and eased tension, writes The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey.

Next: The Sixers return to the court at 7 p.m. Friday to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers. They’ll field this one back at the Wells Fargo Center after a successful 4-1 road trip. (NBCSP)

The suspense over the status of the right elbow of 19-year-old phenom Andrew Painter has been stressing out Phillies fans, but there are other notable story lines coming out of Clearwater, Fla., with three weeks to opening day. If Painter isn’t on the opening day roster, then Bailey Falter likely will be the fifth starter, but don’t overlook another young lefty. Scott Kingery’s flattened swing is showing results and putting him in the mix for a bench job that is crowded with guys having good springs. And then there’s Bryce Harper, who is expected to check into camp on Thursday.

Next: The Phillies play the Baltimore Orioles at 1:05 p.m. Thursday at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater (NBCSP).

The Flyers are committed to Travis Sanheim and Joel Farabee long-term — and they still are owed $75 million after this season. But, somewhat troublingly, neither player has convinced John Tortorella yet.

Is this season an anomaly, or could the Flyers be in another major predicament?

Speaking of trouble, defenseman Tony DeAngelo was handed a two-game suspension Wednesday after spearing Tampa Bay Lightning winger Corey Perry below the belt. Ouch.

The Flyers stayed frustratingly pat at the trade deadline, and Marcus Hayes explores whether some high-priced players can make themselves more tradable.

Next: The Flyers visit the first-place Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday (7 p.m., NBCSP).

Got a soccer fan in your family? Or are you one yourself? Well, now there is a U.S. streaming option dedicated to the sport. Jonathan Tannenwald has all the details.

Hawks take flight: Erik Reynolds II’s career-high 34 points helped St. Joe’s rally past George Washington.

Still alive: La Salle upset Duquense to A-10 tournament action to set up a date with Fordham.

Defensive dynamo: Jefferson’s Haley Meinel is leading the Rams into the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Fulton’s fight: Here’s why Philly’s only current world boxing champ isn’t “searching for the love” anymore.

What you’re saying about Villanova’s tournament chances

We asked: Do you think Villanova can win the Big East tournament? Why or why not? Among your responses:

No, their best player, Jay Wright, has resigned. — Michael F.

