First things first: The Eagles opened as 7.5-point favorites over the Giants for Saturday night’s divisional playoff game at the Linc. True, it is tough to beat the same team three times in a season, but Marcus Hayes likes this matchup. A lot.

He writes that Eagles fans should be riding the high of a wild-card weekend in which everything went their way. The G-men come to Philadelphia off a road game, on a short week, and the Eagles get to avoid a tougher matchup against the Cowboys, who beat the Buccaneers.

The Eagles have a nine-game home winning streak against the Giants that spans three head coaches, Hayes writes. So this divisional playoff game will be little more than a glorified practice, even if Jalen Hurts still hurts.

Nothing wrong with a little confidence, Marcus. And the facts certainly back you up. Still, this is Philadelphia, and a lot of Birds fans will be on edge … until the third or fourth bone-crunching sack of Daniel Jones. (They did just that on Dec. 11, sacking him four times in a 26-point waltz.)

— Jim Swan, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓ Who’ll have the biggest game against the Giants — Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, or Miles Sanders? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

There is no question that the Eagles (14-3) are more talented than the Giants (10-7-1), and the records bear that out. Josh Tolentino compares the rosters of the two teams in a position-by-position rundown. True, Big Blue has Saquon Barkley, but the Birds have the edge in several other areas.

Next: The Eagles host the Giants in a divisional playoff game on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. (Fox29).

Tyrese Maxey came back from a fractured foot and was immediately placed back into the 76ers’ starting lineup. But even though his team was winning after his return, Maxey felt the Sixers could be better if he added a scoring spark off the bench.

And he didn’t wait for coach Doc Rivers to make the decision. Maxey picked up the phone and texted his coach the suggestion, which is something Rivers recognized as rare. “You’ve just got to be the bigger person,” Maxey said.

Next: After a 2-0 start to their West Coast trip, the Sixers play at 10 p.m. Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers (TNT).

The Flyers rolled into Boston riding high as winners of seven of their last eight games. They left battered and bruised after receiving a harsh reality check from the first-place Bruins.

The Bruins scored early and often in a dominant 6-0 display, which clearly demonstrated just how far the improved Flyers still have to go to catch up to the NHL’s elite.

Next: The good news for the Flyers is they can “flush” that loss quickly, as they are right back in action Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks (7 p.m., NBCSP).

Preston Mattingly was hired as the Phillies’ director of player development in September 2021 and given the unenviable task of taking over a system that some employees described as toxic. Communication was a consistent issue. A clear player development philosophy had yet to be put in place. In short, it was not an easy job. Looking back on his first full season as farm director, Mattingly knows there is still work to be done. But he also believes the organization has made important strides, especially from a cultural standpoint. This week, he shared some thoughts with The Inquirer on how his first full season went, and what’s in store in 2023.

Frank Thomas, a slugger in the 1950s and ‘60s who is remembered for a fight with Phillies teammate Dick Allen in 1965, has died at age 93.

Who can it be knocking at the door of the USMNT coaching post? Now that Zinedine Zidane has reportedly passed on the job, who will the federation approach next?

Beyond the question of who is qualified, it also remains to be seen who wants the job after the ongoing investigations have already revealed U.S. Soccer to be a place where onetime longtime friends will attack each other over yes, a son’s playing time.

The Inquirer’s soccer staff discussed some of the top coaching options and explained their own preferences.

Georgetown had a shot at ending its 27-game Big East losing streak, but Eric Dixon shut down the Hoyas’ Primo Spears down the stretch and Villanova survived, 77-73.

St. Joseph’s raced to a 12-0 lead and downed La Salle, 71-59, as Cameron Brown scored 20 points.

Jordan Dingle finished with 21 points, but Penn fell to Princeton, 72-60.

Penn State has dismissed wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield.

🧠 Trivia 🧠

When was the last time the Eagles beat the same team three times in a season (twice in the regular season and once in the playoffs? Answer here for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

A) 1980 (Cowboys)

B) 2004 (Giants)

C) 2017 (Cowboys)

D) Never

What you’re saying about Eagles vs. Giants

We asked you: What is your score prediction for the Eagles vs. the Giants? Among your responses:

Giants had a great offensive game but not defensively as they gave up over 30 points. Eagles are better offensively and defensively than the Vikings. Although it is hard to beat an opponent three times in a year, the Eagles will do so. 37-24. — Phil W.

[Daniel] Jones is looking very good at QB and Saquon [Barkley] is running well — I’m thinking a fairly close 27-24 Eagles victory. — Everett S., Prescott, Ariz.

The first time we faced the Giants it was a blowout. Second time not so much. The playoffs are a different bird. I think the game will be close. My prediction is 24-16 with the Eagles victorious. — Kathy T.

Final score 35-17. Eagles win! Sure, the Giants looked good Sunday ... against the 31st ranked Vikings defense! LOL! — Joseph R.

Upset — Giants 31 Eagles 24 — bird@folino.com

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, Giana Han, Gina Mizell, Josh Tolentino, Jonathan Tannenwald, Andrea Canales, Gustav Elvin, Kerith Gabriel, Jeff Neiburg, Lochlahn March, and Matt Ryan.