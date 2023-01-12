Now that the Eagles’ regular season has concluded, it’s time to give credit where it is due, especially to the person who made many of the moves that led to the season’s success.

It is the time to shine a spotlight on general manager Howie Roseman.

According to Marcus Hayes, there is no denying that most of the deals Roseman worked out this season worked out for the best.

After all, the list of Pro Bowl players doesn’t lie — the Eagles certainly have had a good season. Also, check out Josh Tolentino’s piece, which recaps of all the weeks this season the Eagles had a player receive NFL recognition.

Ever notice the guy keeping a protective watch over the Eagles head coach? That’s Dom DiSandro, the team’s head of security who’s become an adviser, confidant, and friend to coaches and players throughout the organization. And that doesn’t begin to define his role, as for more than a decade, he has played a key role in helping make sure the team’s good to go and in position to perform.

Oh, the stories DiSandro probably could tell as he has been the go-to guy for numerous coaching regimes when it comes to being the eyes and ears to address potential issues. Through an Eagles spokesperson, DiSandro declined to be interviewed. But beat writer Jeff McLane spoke to many throughout the organization past and present and has a look at a man who’s always there but few outside the organization know much about.

There’s an exciting race brewing along Lancaster Avenue. Just 11 miles apart, the top two scorers in the country, No. 1 Maddy Siegrist and No. 2 Keishana Washington, are suiting up for Villanova and Drexel, respectively. Two stars on two City 6 teams. And they have a coach in common — Denise Dillon. Mike Jensen chronicles how Philly came to be home to two of the best scorers in Division I.

Siegrist even had another double-double on Wednesday night as the Wildcats took down DePaul.

Siegrist’s and Washington’s achievements are eye-catching, and Matt Ryan took a look back at the top-scoring women’s basketball players in City 6 history. Do you remember any of these players?

It “puts a smile” on De’Anthony Melton’s face to see his teammates enjoying full health and taking the court for the 76ers, even though it means he could cycle back into his role as a reserve after starting for two months. “I’ll be good, the team will be good, and that’s all that matters,” he says.

So far in his Sixers tenure, Melton’s selflessness and flexibility have been as big of an asset for the Sixers as his stifling defense and outside shooting.

Next: The Sixers host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP).

Joel Farabee is without question one of the Flyers’ most skilled players, as he possesses good speed, silky hands, and a lethal wrist shoot.

The problem is, the winger has been extremely streaky when it comes to scoring goals and racking up points. Amid Farabee’s latest scoring burst (four goals, eight points in his last nine games), Olivia Reiner talked to the young forward about how he’s trying to become a more consistent player at both ends of the rink.

Travis Konecny’s hat trick helped the Flyers keep the good times rolling in a 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals.

Next: The Flyers face off with the Capitals again, this time in Washington, on Saturday (7 p.m., NBCSP).

The NWSL is in Philly! However, while the college draft is a key even for the league’s teams, the event is the reason why the league is here. When will Philadelphia, which had teams in both the previous two incarnations of women’s pro soccer in the U.S., get a crack at an NWSL team? Well, that depends on whether the right investor can be found.

Meanwhile, MLS continues to ramp up top talent on its new broadcast deal with Apple. Jonathan Tannenwald spoke exclusively with Pablo Ramírez, an icon in soccer broadcasting.

What you’re saying about the Eagles’ potential playoff foes

We asked, who would you most like to see the Eagles face in the divisional round and why? Among your responses:

Would love to see the Eagles host the Cowboys for the NFC Championship. I think the Cowboys are overrated and we owe them one for that loss in Arlington where we had to use our backup QB and made so many mistakes.

I think the Philly fans would love to be able to scream and holler and make the “Boys” feel very unwelcome at Lincoln Financial Field. Would make for a big TV draw too. — Everett S.

Tampa bay is the weakest team in the playoffs. Brady is not as good as he was and the revenge factor from last year’s playoff loss…..and best of all it means Tampa defeated Dallas….. — Tom J.

