A team that returns to the Super Bowl twice in five years has found a winning formula and isn’t messing with it, right?

Well, no, with a different quarterback, a new head coach, and almost a complete changeover of staff and players, the Eagles don’t resemble much the team from 2018 at all. Except in one regard which is the entity most responsible for all the rest — general manager Howie Roseman.

Jeff McLane has all the details about Roseman’s obsession with excellence. On the field, it’s led to Roseman tearing down and then rebuilding the Eagles. In cities across the nation, it’s led to him searching out the dishes and dining establishments that can meet his high standards.

The end result is, for either a great dinner or going to the Super Bowl, it’s good to ride with Roseman.

Marcus Hayes wrote about the Jalen Hurts trade when it happened, and Jeff Lurie still hasn’t forgotten. In fact, as Hayes relates, Lurie took time out of the team’s Super Bowl pre-game activities to tell him something about it.

For Kyzir White, who grew up in Allentown, getting to finally play for the Philadelphia Eagles was a dream come true, but getting to the Super Bowl is another level of that original dream. Josh Tolentino has the story of a player who already knew all about cheesesteaks prior to arrival.

What if Jason Kelce hadn’t thought on his feet and taken the initiative to ask for more and better for himself back in his walk-on college days? Matt Breen takes a look back at that situation and reveals how so much of what followed of what will one day be a Hall of Fame career began in that moment.

Were you one of those Eagles fans watching Nick Sirianni’s first press event as coach and thinking, “Who is this guy?” Turns out, he’s exactly that guy, and more. EJ Smith details how that’s been what the Eagles needed, after all.

Next: The Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. (Fox29).

The first bit of substantive 76ers trade deadline news hit on Monday, when The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported that Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade. As sources told Pompey, Korkmaz is interested in joining a team that can offer more consistent minutes. The third-year guard has struggled in recent years and was pushed down the rotation when De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr., and P.J. Tucker signed this summer.

Next: In a battle of two of the East’s top teams, the Sixers take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at TD Garden.

Flyers season-ticket holders received a special email on Monday afternoon. The sender? None other than coach John Tortorella.

The Flyers sent out a letter authored by Tortorella to fans Monday as they look to get fans to re-up their tickets for the 2023-24 season. Tortorella said he has been impressed with several aspects of his team thus far but was quick to acknowledge that “we’re not there yet.”

Here’s everything Tortorella had to say.

What might be the most convincing argument for season ticket folk considering renewals is the Flyers winning, but against the Islanders, alas, they didn’t.

Next: The Flyers are back in action Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers (7 p.m., NBCSP).

It’s never been easy to be an American manager in the English Premier League, no matter what any television show might portray. Jesse Marsch had a certain measure of success lasting almost a year in charge of Leeds, but was dismissed from the post on Monday.

The Inquirer’s soccer staff took a closer look at the implications of the firing and what it means for American players, coaches, and the USMNT.

Worth a look

Temple’s former star: Feyonda Fitzgerald has a chance to join Kahleah Copper with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.

Phillies lose a pitcher: Sam Coonrod is claimed off waivers by the Mets.

Winning the game of life: The Super Bowl will be over in less than a week, but a gift of life from organ donation is a bond for life.

🧠 Birdle your brain 🧠

Face it, we’ve all got the Eagles on the brain with the Super Bowl looming near. But why not take that brain energy from puzzling over which Kelce brother will prevail and apply it instead to an amusing Eagles-centric puzzle based on the popular Wordle game? Try it!

What you’re saying about where you’ll be on Super Bowl Sunday.

I’ve been an Eagles fan since 1948 as a ten year old so for sure I can say, “Been There Done That”, but nevertheless will feel nervous and anxious all morning and will for sure wear my Eagles Super Bowl shirt. I did see the 1960 Championship win over the Packers at Franklin Field in person and have never forgotten that one with the great Chuck Bednarik holding Jim Taylor down on the field till the clock ran out. Now about to turn 85, I have never been to a Super Bowl in person nor do I expect to even though I now live in Prescott, Arizona just two hours away from Glendale. Come on Eagles, win this one for Trey Burton, Malcolm Jenkins, Nick Foles, Ashlon Jeffrey, Correy Clement, Zach Ertz, and the rest of those guys who took down Tom Brady and the Patriots to win our first and only Super Bowl. — Everett S.

I will be glued to my TV from the comfort of my home. Just me and my son. Still working on the menu but Philly cheesesteaks are a definite. Will be wearing my new Eagles shirt, which has brought them luck since I got it. —Kathy T.

