Jalen Hurts’ leadership is becoming the stuff of legends. And it’s been that way for a while.

After being benched at Alabama, he took his talents to Oklahoma for a final collegiate season. The coaches, who watched Hurts handle the situation with grace, didn’t need long to see what the young quarterback was made of. After he earned the starting job, Hurts’ leadership was on display after a tough loss to Kansas State in 2019.

“He helped others believe in themselves even if they didn’t believe in themselves. He speaks life into his teammates,” Sooners teammate Nick Basquine said.

Matt Breen takes us inside Hurts’ time at Oklahoma and the season that helped shape him into the pro he would become.

It goes without saying that Saturday’s game is a must-win — and one many think the Birds will, in fact, win. But for Nick Sirianni, the outcome could impact how he’s viewed in a town that hasn’t always been kind to coaches whose teams drop games they shouldn’t. Just look at some of Sirianni’s predecessors.

David Murphy takes a look at the opposition, namely Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

As for the Eagles’ quarterback situation, Jalen Hurts says he’s “feeling good.” What exactly does that mean?

Next: The Eagles and Giants clash in the divisional round on Saturday (8:15 p.m., Fox29).

Joel Embiid walked off the court and toward the locker room, exclaiming that the 76ers won against the Los Angeles Lakers “with defense!” It was a rarity for a team that has improved on offense and slipped defensively since getting its full cast of characters back.

But Embiid isn’t satisfied with that. He recognized the team’s need to improve to compete long-term. “We’ve got to be better,” Embiid said. “We haven’t been good the past four or five games on that end.”

Embiid put up 41 points Tuesday night as the Sixers pulled away to beat the Clippers.

Next: The Sixers continue their longest road trip of the season with a 10 p.m. game Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers (NBCSP+).

A day after being embarrassed, 6-0, by the Boston Bruins, the Flyers fought back literally and figuratively on Tuesday night with a 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

The Flyers rode a hat trick from Kevin Hayes and another steady outing from rookie Samuel Ersson to victory as the team shook off its worst loss of the season less than 30 hours earlier.

John Tortorella praised the Flyers’ camaraderie and willingness to stand up for one another during his pregame press conference, and Zack MacEwen put his words to action in the first period, fighting Max Comtois in a spirited bout. It was the latest in a series of improved performances from MacEwen and the fourth line.

Defenseman Ivan Provorov made headlines Tuesday night when he was the only Flyer to not don the Pride Night-themed jersey for warmups. The defenseman cited his religion as the reason he sat out for warmups before playing in the game.

Next: The Flyers will look to start a winning streak on Thursday as they host the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m., NBCSP).

Hao Yu Lee is the best hitter in a Phillies farm system that is loaded with touted pitchers, led by Andrew Painter and including Mick Abel and Griff McGarry, but lacking impact bats. Never mind, for now, that Lee didn’t crack the ubiquitous top-100 lists compiled last year by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. The infielder, who turns 20 on Feb. 3, wasn’t even rated among the Phillies’ top 10 prospects when last season began. After an eye-catching 2022, Lee’s first full season as a professional, several rival talent evaluators believe the buzz is about to align with the talent. “He looks like he’s got a chance to hit and be a good offensive player,” one National League scout said last week. “Maybe at second base. Second or third. But he looks like a good one.”

The Spanish-language rights for the U.S. men’s national team games have finally been settled and they belong to Telemundo. That means the legendary Andrés Cantor will be calling their games.

On the Union front, yes, U.S. Soccer likely is interested in Jim Curtin as a candidate for the USMNT post.

But the organization is busy with investigations and sorting itself out in other ways, so the Union’s sporting director, Ernst Tanner, is focused on making sure the manager knows he’s appreciated in his current position.

