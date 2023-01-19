Symbols can be powerful things, and the rainbow symbol at Pride events has become a way for many to demonstrate support and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community. That was the message intended when the Flyers took to the ice on the team’s Pride Night in warmup jerseys with rainbow letters and numbers.

But one player wasn’t interested in participating in any demonstration of welcome and inclusion. The team’s united front fell flat with Ivan Provorov’s refusal to don the decorated warmup jersey.

Instead of a show of support, the incident showed how far some will go to exclude the LGBTQ+ community.

Marcus Hayes doesn’t hold back about how Provorov undermined and contradicted the message of inclusivity that was intended.

— Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓What does the Eagles symbol mean to you, and how do you react when you see someone sporting it? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

For the Eagles to become the NFC’s top seed, players like Jalen Hurts and James Bradberry were among those to have standout seasons. And of course, their work — quiet and deliberate — began in the offseason

For Bradberry, who was an addition to the Eagles roster only after the Giants unceremoniously cut him, that meant mentally preparing himself for the situation and then staying a step ahead of the wide receivers in how he thinks about the game. And physically, he prepares his body to be an iron man during the season. Beat writer Josh Tolentino had a wide-ranging interview with the All-Pro cornerback ahead of the Giants divisional-round game and what could be a lucrative free agency period for Bradberry.

For Hurts, we know he works hard. But when you have everyone in the building, from coaches to teammates to even the Eagles’ locker room custodian tell stories about it, there’s a better sense of just how unrelenting that work ethic is. From long days spent in the NovaCare Complex, all the way to Southern California workouts, beat writer Jeff McLane has a look at the quarterback whose desire to progress as a quarterback is becoming legendary.

Dallas Goedert, who saw Hurts work on his throwing in Huntington Beach, Calif., could be in line for a big game as well against the Giants, who have struggled to stop tight ends. And Haason Reddick, a free-agent signing who’s lived up to the large contract, is getting ready for his playoff debut where he’ll look to wreak havoc on the Giants’ Daniel Jones-led offense.

After starting off the season slowly, the 76ers are on a roll. They are 16-4 in their last 20 games, which is the best mark in the NBA. And they’ve accomplished all of that while struggling on defense, with players like Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, and Jordan Clarkson going for big numbers.

But a win is a win, and the Sixers get to take another shot at a star on Thursday when they play against the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard.

Next: The Sixers visit the Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP+).

When Samuel Ersson was 15 years old, he didn’t make his local district’s team. Now 23, he is starring for the Flyers and is off to a 5-0-0 start to his NHL career.

Olivia Reiner talked to Ersson’s goalie coach back in Sweden about how he was discovered and why the Flyers may have struck gold with the 2018 fifth-round pick.

Next: The Flyers are back in action Thursday at home against the 12-26-4 Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m., NBCSP).

It won’t be long now, Phillies fans. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training in Clearwater, Fla., on Feb. 16. In the interim, this is as good a time as any to assess who the Phillies are developing in their farm system.

No surprise here: it’s pitching, led by prospects Andrew Painter, Mick Abel, and Griff McGarry. Scott Lauber ranks the team’s top 10 prospects.

New rules are coming to Major League Baseball this season — including a pitch timer — and they will fundamentally alter how the game is played. Phillies manager Rob Thomson explained how he is getting his players up to speed on the changes.

Former Union player Paxten Aaronson was a surprising inclusion to the U.S. men’s national team’s January training camp, but the call-up signals that the midfielder is stepping up a level in both club and national team status. Brandon Vázquez, Jonathan Gómez, and Alejandro Zendejas also signal that while U.S. Soccer has many current problems and still no permanent coach, the people in charge of recruiting dual-national players are still on their A game there.

The USWNT, meanwhile, is rolling with a new generation of players.

Speaking of the problems at the Federation, onetime Gregg Berhalter supporter and former teammate DaMarcus Beasley is calling for the USSF to look elsewhere for the top coaching spot.

Worth a look

What you’re saying about Jalen Hurts

We asked you: Looking back, what did you think of the Eagles drafting Jalen Hurts? And how do you view that draft pick now? Among your responses:

He’s the best thing that happened in Phila. in years! He got a raw deal in Alabama; he had one bad game and got benched for the failure in Miami. I watched him take the Sooners to the finals, what a great talent! The Eagles are BLESSED to have such a great QB!!! Eagles & Chiefs in the Super Bowl! — Jill L.

I thought it was a good pick for a specialty player to bring in in special situations. He could run and he could pass. Another back with unique talents. I never thought he would challenge [Carson] Wentz . (Wrong.) — Don S.

I was surprised when Hurts was drafted as Wentz was playing really well. Looking back, that was the beginning of the end for Wentz. It ended up being a good move for the Birds. — Kathy T.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jonathan Tannenwald, Marcus Hayes, Jeff McLane, Josh Tolentino, Scott Lauber, Olivia Reiner, Keith Pompey, Aaron Tully, Ellen Dunkel, and Javon Edmonds.