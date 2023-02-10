With his Mummers fashion statement and profane rant at the Art Museum, Jason Kelce became the face of the Eagles’ raucous Super Bowl celebration in 2018.

Five years later, the Eagles are back in the Supe, and Kelce is at the center of things again in many ways. This time around, there is his brotherly matchup with Travis of the Chiefs, and there is his expectant wife, Kylie, who is bringing her obstetrician to the Super Bowl just in case.

And there is the fact that Kelce is a first-team All-Pro at age 35, the anchor of an overpowering Eagles offensive line. In each of the previous four offseasons, Kelce has contemplated retirement. After this game, he’ll face that decision again, but, as Jeff McLane reports, Kelce has built quite a brand to fall back on when his playing days end.

So will this Super Bowl be Jason Kelce’s farewell? His mother, Donna, a celebrity of sorts this week, offers her own prediction. You’ll have to read the story to find out.

If the Eagles beat the Chiefs, Jalen Hurts essentially will be the first true dual-threat quarterback to win the Super Bowl. He’ll have been the only one in league history to have surpassed 100 carries en route to a championship. Was it the Eagles’ quarterback factory that worked to perfection? In fact, Hurts became an MVP finalist and a triple threat, as he has beaten teams with his mind as well. It would be a historic win, and everyone from Michael Vick to owner Jeffrey Lurie to GM Howie Roseman will be watching the quarterback closely.

In the leadership department, Hurts has been influential with his teammates as well. For DeVonta Smith, last year’s Super Bowl lead-up offered a chance to connect with Hurts by phone, and they seemed to set a goal then and there of reaching the Super Bowl.

For Nick Sirianni, reaching the big game has been 50 years in the making when it comes to his family, which is filled with coaches across generations. On the other sideline, Andy Reid is back in the Super Bowl once again. His first time as a head coach came with the Eagles, of course, when the team lost in the 2005 game. He has maintained a bond with Philadelphia.

Next: The Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at 6:30 p.m. Sunday (Fox29).

As the Birds prepare to play one last game this season, try your hand at our assortment of Eagles-themed games. There’s a new one coming out every day.

As The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey indicated in the days leading up to the NBA trade deadline, Matisse Thybulle was the player with whom the 76ers felt most comfortable parting ways. And that came to pass when he was shipped to the Portland Trail Blazers in a four-team deal in exchange for young wing Jalen McDaniels. And, as David Murphy writes, that comfort stemmed from Thybulle’s lack of improvement over four seasons.

Next: The Sixers host the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. Friday, and they will welcome former Villanova greats Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart (NBCSP).

The Flyers knocked off one of the hottest teams in the NHL as Carter Hart made 34 saves en route to a 2-1 shootout victory over the Edmonton Oilers. James van Riemsdyk scored the decisive goal for the Flyers in the shootout.

Next: The Flyers host the Nashville Predators at 12:30 p.m. Saturday (NBCSP).

E-A-G- ... wait, what? Pitchers and catchers report next week? True. Once the Eagles and Chiefs settle Super Bowl LVII, mitts will begin poppin’ across Florida and Arizona. Until then, Scott Lauber tides you over with some LVII Phillies/baseball notes, including the outlook for Bryce Harper’s elbow, Aaron Nola’s contract, Andrew Painter’s roster bid, and the comeback attempt for one former Phillies star.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker is among eight Phillies on the rosters for the World Baseball Classic.

Some would consider a certain formation in soccer to be classic, the template for success, but others coach as if they can’t experiment with different possibilities enough, trotting out a dizzying array of options. The Union’s Jim Curtin has hewed more to the conservative end of the spectrum for years, but he isn’t afraid to evolve.

Jonathan Tannenwald has the latest news from the team’s preseason training, which incorporates new players and often a new look for the squad.

How’s this for inspiration?

A man who never played organized football until his senior year of high school in Delaware County will be enshrined this summer in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Those are the words of our columnist Mike Jensen after the announcement that Joe Klecko — the pride of Chester and the first of two Klecko men to play at Temple (his son Dan is a former Eagle) — will enter this year’s Hall of Fame.

It should be noted that the “man who never played organized football” until his final year in high school went on to play 12 seasons in the NFL, 11 as a defensive end and tackle for the New York Jets, making four Pro Bowl appearances.

Klecko’s story is remarkable, and one we highly suggest you spend some time scrolling through over your cup of Joe this morning.

What you’re saying about Eagles coaches

While most fans will say Nick Siriani, I have him second. It is Jeff Stoutland.— Bill M.

Considering the huge improvement of Jalen Hurts, the best performing coach must be Brian Johnson, the quarterbacks coach. Many Eagles had banner years, with improvement over last season. The biggest jump was undoubtedly Hurts, and his position coach was a major ingredient. … The Eagles are in the Super Bowl because of the play of Hurts all year. He was the difference maker, and Brian Johnson was the coach of the difference maker. — Jay W.

Honestly the fact that the team is playing so well is testament to how valuable [all] assistant coaches have been. So I can’t pick just one standout. It takes a village, so they say.— Kathy T.

