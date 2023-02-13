There is solace.

There’s solace in knowing that it took savvy play calls and clock management — a trait Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was never known for while in Philly — to defeat the Birds in the desert.

The game was the climax for a Sunday that had quite the vibe all day in just about every neighborhood and a scare in a swath of the city for thousands of Comcast customers who went without cable and internet right up until the start of the game.

There’s also solace in that Jalen Hurts had a performance that solidified he’s the guy for the foreseeable future. Three rushing TDs. For the quarterback. Impressive.

From what you may have missed to what was and is now the fallout, our team of writers and photographers, here in Philly and in Arizona, set the scene for an unforgettable night — one that some of us this morning might prefer to forget.

There’s little more one can say about last night’s performance from an Eagles team unable to withstand wave after wave from the Chiefs on both sides of the ball.

Perhaps the dying moments are best summed up in this line from Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski: “[The Chiefs] kept coming and coming and coming, and the Eagles, too many times, in too many ways, failed to meet the measure of the moment.”

While much of the postgame reaction undoubtedly will put the game-changing holding call on cornerback James Bradberry under a microscope, there’s much to be said about the game-winning drive Chiefs MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes orchestrated.

One more from Sielski: “This one will go down as an all-time game between two terrific teams, but this one will also linger for a long time in Philadelphia, and any mention of it will come with shaking heads and might-have-beens.”

Did you notice the poor field conditions? The Eagles did.

Travis earned bragging rights over Jason in the Kelce Bowl.

James Bradberry owned up to the game-deciding defensive holding penalty.

And don’t forget Philly’s old friend, Andy Reid, who has to be considered one of the best coaches ever.

Sure, it’s a rough Monday, Philly. But think about your fellow Philadelphians right now trying to catch flights back from Phoenix after spending a king’s ransom in hopes of saying they were there when …

Well, those in attendance, remember that you can lay claim to witnessing a rushing record, thanks to Jalen Hurts. You were entertained with a monster of a halftime show, complete with a big reveal, and there were thousands of you out there.

For the rest of us here at home, thank you. Thanks for going home peacefully, for the most part.

The Flyers dropped their matinee game, 4-3, to the Kraken on Sunday as Seattle’s Jaden Schwartz scored a pair of goals.

Next: The Flyers visit the Kraken for a rematch at 10 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP).

For Tierna Davidson, it’s a new beginning on her road back from an ACL injury to train with the United States women’s national team again, even if she’s not yet game ready. She should be soon, adding another option to the competition ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

For Canadian soccer players, their conflict with the federation has been an ongoing one. And even if a strike is off the table for now, it could emerge again unless both sides work out a new agreement for the women’s team.

For Gio Reyna, getting back to the playing field in Champions League action for Dortmund is perhaps a welcome escape from the continuing investigation into his parents’ actions on his behalf. Jonathan Tannenwald has gathered another perspective from a parent whose child also excels in the world’s game, and who will get a close look at Reyna when Dortmund takes on Chelsea on Wednesday.

College hoops Sunday: We didn’t forget you, City 6 college basketball.

Steichen out?: The Eagles coordinator is being eyeballed for the Colts head coaching position.

Dancing again: Pitchers and catchers report this week. Here’s what the Phillies have been up to.

On this date

In 1981, Dobbins Tech girls’ basketball star Linda Page scored 100 points against Mastbaum Tech in a 131-37 victory. Page made 41 of 58 shots from the field and 18 of 21 from the free-throw line, pulling down 19 rebounds and adding five assists. The mark broke Wilt Chamberlain’s high school record of 90 points for Overbrook High against Roxborough.

Both marks are still city records for girls’ and boys’ high school basketball. Chamberlain died Oct. 12, 1999, while Page died in 2011 and was remembered in the pages of The Inquirer.

