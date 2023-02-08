Fans worldwide often thrill or despair with their sports teams, but the roots of the attachment are usually individual, personal and varied.

What would possess an Eagles season ticket holder, for example, to cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs this Super Bowl? Well, that’s a story that starts with the loyalty of Isiah Pacheco to his South Jersey hometown of Vineland. David Murphy tells the tale.

For that matter, however, there are some people outside of Philadelphia, specifically in Western Pennsylvania, who will be pulling for the Eagles in the big game due to their affection for “Uncle Nick.” Matt Breen has the story there.

After all, we can’t all be like Mama Kelce, rooting for whichever side has the ball.

Darius Slay can be the class clown, yes. He played the part of the comedian Monday at media day, which can lend itself to the quirky and weird. But in the days before the Super Bowl, Slay’s approach has perhaps been a bit more on the serious side as well. For the Pro Bowl cornerback who can leave others laughing, it’s apparent that he is relishing this opportunity to play for a championship after many years of toiling with the Detroit Lions.

The other cornerback, James Bradberry, is also relishing this time as he went from FCS college player to proving himself once more with the Eagles this season. Now, a payday is coming. And of course don’t forget about Avonte Maddox, who has been banged up this season but could end up an X factor for the Eagles.

Who’s probably not exactly enjoying this Super Bowl run? That’d be Carson Wentz, who Eagles GM Howie Roseman essentially ripped on at media day with comments to Marcus Hayes.

Matisse Thybulle is a trade rumor staple at this point, but that could soon change to something more substantive. With interest across the league and Thybulle falling out of favor in Philly, he could be moved before the 3 p.m. Thursday trade deadline as the Sixers attempt to fortify their roster and prepare to compete for a title. If this is his last game, it’ll come against the team that drafted him 20th in the 2019 NBA draft, before shipping him to the Sixers.

Next: The Sixers take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. at TD Garden in their final game before the trade deadline.

Brandon Marsh has a big opportunity ahead of him when he reports to spring training. With the trade of Matt Vierling to the Tigers in January, the center field platoon from last season has been reduced to the lefty-hitting Marsh. But if he’s going to be the Phillies’ everyday center fielder in 2023, Marsh has to get better against hitting left-handed pitching. That’s where Phillies hitting coach — and Marsh’s offseason batting practice pitcher — Kevin Long comes in.

It’s not as if young Jack McGlynn ever really left, but now the Union have signed up their man to an extended contract deal. His skills and potential will likely draw attention from teams abroad in the years to come, so the Union deal assures that any such trade won’t be made on the cheap.

On the other hand, the Union haven’t yet confirmed a new contract with long-time manager Jim Curtin. He’s not just making noises about looking elsewhere, either. His dream job lies elsewhere. Curtin has outright stated he’d be willing to leave the club to take on even an assistant role with the United States’ men’s national team. Jonathan Tannenwald has more details.

North Philly-raised Kahleah Copper is tough enough to take on a challenge. The Chicago Sky are definitely facing one this season with a number of stalwarts, including Candace Parker, leaving for other WNBA teams.

Copper isn’t backing down from those who are writing off the Sky as contenders, however.

Meanwhile, a young basketball player has already mastered the art of the sport as creative entertainment, hoping to carry that love of putting on a show all the way to the pro ranks.

Finally, from Penn to England to California, it’s been quite a soccer journey for coach Melissa Phillips.

New NBA record: LeBron did it, but there are many other records in which he may never match Philly’s own Wilt Chamberlain.

Hail to the Chief: The tune may be associated with the President, but Joe Biden is pulling for the Eagles.

Temple guardians: The football program at Temple has added two new coaches.

Discounted jawns: As if fans needed any excuse to rock Eagles gear, doing so now can produce discounts in and around the Philly area.

What am I eating at my super bowl party - simply a huge helping of crow! I was not a fan of Jalen Hurts in August. I am suspicious of SEC QB’s especially Bama Alums. For dessert, I’ll have more crow because Howie Roseman has always been my 33rd favorite NFL General Manager. You cannot argue with results. Hopefully my family will let me watch the game with them! Sigh! — Frank P.

