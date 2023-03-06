Ask anyone still faithfully watching the Flyers who the squad’s best player is, and most will likely respond with the name of someone who hasn’t scored a single goal this season.

That’s because despite the team’s difficult season, goalkeeper Carter Hart has been solid. Night after night, he is reliably the top performer on the Flyers despite his young age of 24.

The Inquirer’s Mike Sielski praises Hart’s poise and perseverance, but also wonders if the time has arrived for the Flyers to sacrifice their star talent to ultimately build a stronger team.

When Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado approached Caleb Cotham over the offseason about bringing his curveball back, the pitching coach responded an emphatic “yes” — with one catch. Instead of altering his delivery, Alvarado would use a traditional curveball grip. When he threw the pitch, he would think about how his delivery was supposed to be the same as his sinker delivery and his cutter delivery. Everything would come out of the same slot. The early results have been promising.

The Andrew Painter watch continues as the Phillies say they are still awaiting results from tests on the phenom, who reported having a “tender” right elbow. Meanwhile, Bryce Harper expects to report to camp on Wednesday.

The Phillies’ new 1-2 punch at the top of the order did their thing against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Next: Phillies left-hander Michael Plassmeyer will take the mound against the Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla. at 1:05 p,m. Monday The game will be streamed on MLB.com.

After a brief delay for a hip injury, Dewayne Dedmon is give the 76ers his all. They were the only team that had a ready-made spot for him when the buyout market opened, and he jumped at the chance to play real minutes and provide tangible production. “I show my appreciation to people who come calling,” Dedmon said. “... They were the ones that had a real job waiting for me.”

Next: The Sixers continue their five-game trip, closing up their stint on the road with games in the Midwest against the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

One Eagles coach was promoted internally to the offensive coordinator position. Another, on defense, was praised by numerous Eagles players but ultimately passed over by Nick Sirianni in favor of Sean Desai. Now that coach, Dennard Wilson, is not even with the team at all.

The Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes explains how that move wasn’t Wilson’s choice and wonders if Sirianni will now face a revolt in the player ranks.

In as flat an effort as they’ve had for months, even dating back to last season, the Union suffered their first loss of the season to Inter Miami.

There’s a possibility the squad was looking past their MLS foes to a difficult stretch of matches ahead, including the opening match of Concacaf Champions League play on Tuesday, and it cost them. Then again, Jonathan Tannenwald notes, it doesn’t bode well for the squad that manager Jim Curtin promised to rotate his lineup and hasn’t yet done so.

The Flyers welcomed a familiar face back to the lineup on Sunday night, as Tanner Laczynski, suited up for his first game since Dec. 5 due to a lower-body injury.

Laczynski, 25, is no strangers to injuries, having had three surgeries in three years as a professional. Olivia Reiner on his comeback and an important 20 games for his future.

It was a triumphant return as Laczynski was able to contribute to a win in his first game back with the Flyers.

Next: The Flyers begin a three-game road trip on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m., NBCSP+).

What you’re saying about your Philly sports anxiety

We asked, Which Philadelphia sports team do you worry most about, and why? Among your responses:

I worry about the Flyers. They just don’t seem to have a clue. —Bill M.

76ers, they are really not that good. Not enough people that can consistently score. Too many defensive experts without offensive consistency. Embiid is a great player, Harden also good, Maxey getting better, after that no one has shown any offensive consistency. Niang has lost his touch and Milton is improving, but there are too many players in the guard for Philly to use him more often. Harris and Tucker may be the worse duo of offensive starting forwards in the NBA. And Doc Rivers is not a good coach. He is living off his history. Always been a losing coach at playoff time. 76ers need to retool both players and management. 76ers the most hyped team that will never win an NBA championship with the current rooster and coach. —A. Vogel

The Flyers. Statistically they are the worst team in the league on the power play. They are terrible on the 3 on 3 overtime having lost around 17 out of 20. I am not aware of any stand out prospects at the AHL levels or players that belong to the Flyers at the college or junior level. I gave up my season tickets this year after 30 years. Despite my tenure I wasn’t treated particularly well by their customer representatives during most of those years. They are a failed franchise. The Flyers will not be relevant anytime soon. Ed Snyder is turning in his grave. —Jeff M.

The Sixers worry me the most. Lots of talent that really shows well from time to time, but they do not seem to have what it takes to go to the top. Very well could be that Doc Rivers is not the right leader for this particular group of guys, or maybe Doc is and has done all he can, but they just are not a championship group? I remember so well the 1967 team with Wilt and Billy Cunningham, Chet Walker, Maurice Cheeks, Wali Jones, Luke Jackson, and the rest of the team. A lot had to do with Alex Hannum taking over and convincing Wilt to abandon the fade-away and go to the basket and the rest is history. Probably the greatest Philadelphia team of all our winners. Does Doc have that kind of leadership ability, or does this group of guys have what it takes to make that drive to the top? —Everett S.

As a HUGE Phillies fan from NC, the main thing I’m worried about this year is the fear of listening to Braves fans boast. I live in Braves territory and although college football is king in this area ( Go Clemson!!) we still love our baseball. Braves fans can sometimes get a bit obnoxious and nothing short of an NL East title or another NL pennant would suffice. I think the acquisition of Trea Turner is a giant step in the right direction. I’m excited and pumped for this year. Although, as a baseball purist, I’m not entirely sure about the new rules. I’m STILL not thrilled with interleague play. Here’s to a great season! —Mark F.

The Flyers. This management doesn’t appear to know how to build a Championship caliber team. They seem to change directions constantly and have no long term plan. They have been very irrelevant for a long time and even when they seems committed to rebuilding, they don’t have the patience to complete the task. —Rich S.

