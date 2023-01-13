This is the real reason the Eagles trotted out a still-aching Jalen Hurts on Sunday to win one more game and nail down the NFC’s top seed in the playoffs: Now they get a week off to get healthy before the postseason grind.

They’ll need it. You must have seen the video of Hurts in passing drills at practice yesterday. He’s got a towel ... What is he doing?

Yes, Hurts was limited during individual drills in the part of practice the media was allowed to watch. The good news is that the Eagles won’t play until Jan. 21 at the earliest as the quarterback tries to fully recover from a sprained shoulder.

Josh Tolentino reports that Hurts stayed after most players had left practice and was seen working out with trainers in the weight room. Hurts vows to be ready for the divisional round.

“Just taking it day-by-day,” Hurts said. “I think the whole world knows that I’m dealing with something. ... This is not the first time I haven’t been [100% healthy]. It’s happened a number of times before. It’s just that this time it’s a very public [story]. So I’ve been able to navigate it and get my mind right. It takes what it takes to be fully ready.”

Fully ready? Defensive end Josh Sweat says he will be by next weekend, which is remarkable when you consider that he was carted off the field with a neck injury on Jan. 1. Sweat returned to practice yesterday.

And there’s a chance that Eagles punter Arryn Siposs will be ready as well. Siposs suffered an ankle injury at the New York Giants on Dec. 11, but he says the walking boot is coming off today: “My mindset is to be back for the next game.”

Jalen Hurts, Howie Roseman’s additions to the roster, and Nick Sirianni have gotten credit for the season the Eagles are having. Let’s not forget, though, that the game is won in the trenches, and it’s not a coincidence that Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson are on another Super Bowl run. They’re the common thread, and they’re the key, as columnist David Murphy writes.

On the defensive line, a unit that entered the season as a question mark, beat writer EJ Smith gives this group its due. The Eagles nearly set the NFL single-season record for sacks, with four players, including NFC defensive player of the month Haason Reddick, tallying at least 11 each. If there were questions about Jonathan Gannon’s defense, the pass rush in the regular season showed how effective it could be.

Former Penn Charter football star Mike McGlinchey, now a massive tackle for the 49ers, talks about his younger brother, Jimmy, who has autism: “An unbelievable brother and friend. You always think about your brothers, but he’s just special because he keeps us grounded and gives us perspective on what’s truly important. Ever since he was diagnosed when he was 2, he’s been the inspiration behind our family.” Matt Breen tells the story.

Ed Barkowitz has everything you need to know about the NFL’s wild-card weekend: game-by-game previews, predictions, and more.

Buried on the bench behind De’Anthony Melton, Shake Milton, and Matisse Thybulle, Isaiah Joe had trouble finding playing time as a member of the 76ers. That hasn’t been the case with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a franchise he latched on to after the Sixers waived him in October.

For Joe, it has been all about opportunity. “He plays defense and competes,“ Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “He plays inside the team structure. And the more opportunities he got, the more he kind of rose to it.”

The Thunder gave the Sixers fits Thursday, riding a big night by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to a 133-114 victory.

Next: The Sixers start their West Coast road trip at 9 p.m. Saturday against the Utah Jazz (NBCSP+).

Ivan Provorov’s career with the Flyers got off to a scintillating start, as the defenseman scored 17 goals in his second season and looked poised to become one of the league’s top young defensemen.

Five years later, Provorov’s time with the Flyers could be nearing an end as he seems to have plateaued. Is it time for the Flyers to move on from Provorov? Amid recent reports, Giana Han looks at Provorov’s situation and what the Flyers could hope to bring back in a trade.

From a current Flyers defenseman to one from the past, Matt Breen caught up with Alexander Tertyshny, the son of the late Dmitri Tertyshny, about how he got to know the father he never met.

Next: The Flyers will complete their home-and-home with the Capitals on Saturday in Washington (7 p.m., NBCSP).

At the NWSL draft in Philadelphia, Gotham FC made a move that indicated the organization isn’t particularly interested in any rebuilding or process. They’re more invested in winning right now.

Gotham traded away the No. 2 pick to acquire Lynn Williams.

The veteran USWNT forward is in her scoring prime and will pair with another women’s national team regular, Midge Purce, on Gotham’s front line. Jonathan Tannenwald covered all the big news out of the draft.

What you’re saying about Howie’s best move

We asked you: Which Howie Roseman move for this season was the most crucial for Eagles and why? Among your responses:

Wide receiver A.J. Brown. One of the city’s all-time elite athletes already. Simply spectacular. — Tom O.

I believe that the acquisitions of Bradberry and Gardner-Johnson as a unit were most crucial. The secondary has made a huge difference from previous years when it was a major weakness. Their play has limited big plays and has helped the play of the D-line. Without these two guys, we are nowhere near a 14-win team. — Bill H.

A.J. Brown. Who else but the best WR in the NFL. Made Hurts look so good as he can catch anything close to him. — David W.

A.J. Brown was the most important move Howie made this year. His production has been marvelous, but it also opened up opportunities for the other receivers to prosper, especially DeVonta Smith. — Tom G.

