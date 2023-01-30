How dominant are these Eagles? In two playoff games, they have outscored opponents, 69-14. Any questions?

Lincoln Financial Field was rocking Sunday as Nick Sirianni’s Eagles rocked the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC championship game. Now they are storming into a matchup with none other than Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz.

The game flipped in the Eagles’ favor, big time, when linebacker Haason Reddick hit 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in the first quarter, forcing a fumble and injuring the rookie. The Eagles quickly scored a touchdown, and San Francisco could not recover.

The rout was on, and Philadelphians took to the streets and celebrated a Super Bowl berth like only they can. Those greased streetlights downtown were no match for at least one fan, who scaled one anyway. Here are some photos of the madness.

In addition to the Reid-vs.-Eagles matchup in this Super Bowl, of course, it will also be Kelce vs. Kelce. Can’t wait for the buildup.

The Eagles turned up the power game in a physical display against the 49ers, knocking two quarterbacks out of action, although an ailing Brock Purdy was forced to return. In addition to the devastating defense, the Birds rode their running game to 148 yards and four touchdowns.

Frenzied fans crescendoed into ecstasy as they hugged and cheered and howled at a power-game destruction of a powerhouse franchise, Marcus Hayes writes.

Fans in Kansas City went into a frenzy of their own when Harrison Butker kicked a 45-yard field goal with three seconds left to beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20.

The 2017 team that won the Super Bowl will always be special to Philly fans. But according to Mike Sielski, this Eagles team may be the best in franchise history.

At the heart of the shutdown defense is Haason Reddick, who delivered a statement game after he was snubbed in the voting for NFL defensive player of the year.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni set the tone in the NFC championship game with a gutsy fourth-and-1 call at the Eagles’ 34-yard line.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith made an amazing, leaping, one-handed catch to send the Eagles on their way. (Never mind what the TV replays showed.)

Another key for the Birds? The running of the self-named “Playoff Kenny” Gainwell.

Next: The Eagles face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. (Fox29).

Was there anything to worry about for the 76ers, who watched Georges Niang and Shake Milton get into an “altercation” during Saturday’s win over the Denver Nuggets? Not so, says Niang. He took to social media and made light of their quick spat, which took place after Niang became angry because Milton didn’t swing the ball his way. The two locker mates could be seen smiling in the post, throwing an appropriate peace sign.

Next: The Sixers host the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. Monday (NBCSP).

Justin Moore returned to the Villanova lineup on Sunday for the first time since he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in March. For a while, it looked like it would pay off in a signature Villanova win over No. 23 Providence, but the Friars pulled out a 70-65 victory at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Wildcats are certainly happy that Moore is back. “He can get everybody in their spots and move the ball,” freshman Cam Whitmore said. “He’s the guy that just brings everyone together. He’s like the glue to the team, to be honest.”

The Villanova women gave No. 5 Connecticut a scare, but Geno Aurriemma’s Huskies held on for a 63-58 win.

The Drexel women and the St. Joseph’s men posted victories on Sunday.

Flyers winger Zack MacEwen will miss approximately five weeks with a fractured jaw, the team says. MacEwen suffered the injury on Thursday night during a fight with Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno. MacEwen underwent jaw surgery on Saturday.

Winger Wade Allison, who also was injured on Thursday, did not play Saturday night with what was labeled a lower-body injury. The Flyers have not provided a timeline on how long Allison is expected to be out.

Medford’s own Paxten Aaronson, 19, made his debut for the U.S. men’s national team on Saturday in a 0-0 tie with Colombia in Carson, Calif. By all accounts, that debut was a success.

“He did a great job,” teammate Jesús Ferreira said. “They were very physical with him, and he was still wanting to get the ball and do things.”

Aaronson played the full 90 minutes, with one shot on goal, one shot blocked, three fouls drawn, and an 82% passing rate.

Besides Aaronson, the big story out of the January camp was that of the dual nationals and their possible choices.

However, the biggest soccer news of all was the announcement that the U.S. will host the 2024 Copa América tournament.

Veteran utility player Josh Harrison agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Phillies, his agency announced via Twitter. The 35-year-old utility player will make $2 million, according to a source.

Harrison’s value to the Phillies would be as a right-handed hitter with positional flexibility. He has made starts at second base, third base, left field, and right field in his career.

