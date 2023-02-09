Today’s the day!

No, not that day, Eagles fans. The NBA trade deadline is at 3 p.m. today, and, although Matisse Thybulle has been the subject of discussions — again — he’s not stressing about it.

Several teams, including the the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and Portland Trail Blazers are interested in Thybulle’s services, while the Sixers are looking for some big-man help, according to our Keith Pompey.

Pompey breaks down the contending Sixers’ options as they gear up for a potentially deep playoff run of their own.

He’s regarded as one of the best in the business and coaches one of the best offensive lines in the business. So did those who knew Jeff Stoutland in his youth think he was going to be some kind of O-line guru? Not necessarily — but many had glowing testimonials about the young linebacker-turned-coach.

Mike Sielski tells Stoutland’s origin story, from his Long Island neighborhood to the Super Bowl.

Jordan Mailata, a former rugby player from Australia, is headed to the Super Bowl? It’s almost too good to be true. Almost. But these days, the massive right tackle is big news in Australia for his achievement of reaching the big game. It wasn’t supposed to be like this for a seventh-round pick in 2018 who was new to the sport and just trying to figure out the playbook. Mike Jensen has a look back to his trip to Australia to meet with Mailata’s family, and brings it back to present day as he basks in the Super Bowl limelight.

Also members of that 2018 draft class that joined the team in wake of the Eagles’ last Super Bowl win are Avonte Maddox and Dallas Goedert. They’ve since become friends, roommates, and standouts for the Eagles. Beat writer Josh Tolentino has a look at their recent pre-Super Bowl haircut appointments as they discussed their journeys and how the dream was realized.

For the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes has the talent and the big-game experience to really doom the Eagles’ dream. And the latest update about his ankle injury almost can be considered an early setback for the Eagles. After all, according to Marcus Hayes, Mahomes indeed is the new G.O.A.T.

Next: The Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at 6:30 p.m. Sunday (Fox29).

One of the 76ers’ areas of need is at backup center, which doesn’t exactly bode well for players in that position heading into the NBA trade deadline. While Montrezl Harrell is aware of that, he doesn’t plan to sweat it. Harrell simply wants to answer the bell when his number is called and let the chips fall where they may: “I’m just kind of ready to get to the All-Star break, so I can kind of reset [and] be around my loved ones, my family, just be able to take it one day at a time.”

The Sixers’ rally fell short Wednesday in a matchup against the Eastern Conference’s best.

Next: The Sixers host the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. Friday (NBCSP).

Zack MacEwen’s broken jaw that he suffered on Jan. 26 literally was a bad break for the Flyers. But, for Kieffer Bellows, it presented an opportunity.

The former first-round pick, who was claimed off waivers on Oct. 27, has played sparingly since arriving in Philadelphia. But with a spot in the lineup open, the 24-year-old finally is getting a chance to show he still can play at this level.

After scoring on Jan. 28, Bellows is expected to be in the lineup for the third straight game Thursday. Can the once highly rated prospect reignite his floundering career? Right now Bellows is just taking it one day at a time.

Next: The Flyers are back on home ice Thursday against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers (7 p.m., NBCSP).

Apple is betting big on MLS, and Union fans who chafe at the lack of free local games may not respond to the new payment plan. However, the local market was one of the few to have good options for coverage, and, even then, it doesn’t compare to what will be offered across the board now — albeit at a price. Fans willing to pay that price may also be the ones who open up possibilities for other leagues to get new deals.

MLS also announced the last set of broadcasting teams assigned to the new Apple deal — and a former Union player is among them.

Speaking of Union players, one who never actually played with the team has now departed.

For members of Nova Nation subconsciously clinging to the hope that Jay Wright would announce a return to coaching, it’s truly time to get that thought out of your head.

On a night in which Villanova held a ceremony to honor Wright’s 21-year career, the two-time men’s NCAA championship-winning head coach reiterated once more that those days are a thing of the past.

“No, I don’t miss it at all,” Wright said during a pregame news conference Wednesday night before he and former Villanova guard Jalen Brunson — who was getting his jersey added to the litany in the rafters of Finneran Pavilion — were honored at the Wildcats’ game against DePaul. “I do TV now, and I look across and see those guys and I say to myself, ‘I’m way more comfortable here than I would be over there right now.’”

Sticking with hoops, last night was also a busy one for both City 6 programs — both men and women. Check out how your favorite team fared.

What you’re saying about the origin of your Eagles fandom:

Very simply a lifelong interesting in our Eagles since the age of ten in 1948. We did not have a TV until I think 1951 so all my rooting for Pete Pihos and Steve Ban Buren etc was done via the Inquirer and Bulletin and radio. Along with my four brothers who are scattered around the country we have rooted for the Eagles. Phillies, Sixers, and Flyers for all these many years. Have seen the Eagles in person many times at Franklin Field, Shibe Park/Connie Mack, the Vet, and in L.A., Orange County, San Diego, and Phoenix. And I think this one is special because we get to beat Big Andy who took us to a few Super Bowls, but unfortunately never won one for us. Will be rooting hard for these young and very exciting 2022/23 Eagles who I seriously think will win it and bring back the fun and excitement of the 2017/18 SB winning Eagles. — Everett S.

I am from Delaware County originally and have been a Eagles fan since birth. My Dad is a die hard Eagles fan and I grew up watching the games with him. There are other teams I like but none come close to the love I have for our Eagles. — Kathy T.

