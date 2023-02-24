The ingredients were there: no stars, a crummy record, and an elite 2023 draft class. Nevertheless, Chuck Fletcher and the Flyers refused to tank. And that has made their problems even worse.

As soon as they brought in John Tortorella, the “aggressive retool” was underway. Sure, they’ve exceeded expectations, but now they’re stuck between trying to be competitive and building for the future.

But all is not lost. The NHL trade deadline is almost upon us, and the Flyers can sell, sell, sell to pick up some draft picks, gain salary-cap flexibility, and, yes, lose a bit more.

“The Process” started 10 years ago and the NBA Finals since that time have been free of Sixers appearances. So will it ever truly pay off? That’s the question asked by The Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes, who states that the last vestiges of that era in Philly now rest on the legs of Joel Embiid, James Harden and Doc Rivers. In Hayes’ opinion, a wasted decade is about to come to a merciful end.

It may be a triumphant ending, however, if the Sixers are able to overcome adversity like they fought past the Memphis Grizzlies.

Next: The Sixers take the court at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in another big test, facing the Boston Celtics, who currently lead the East, at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Eagles’ search for a replacement for Jonathan Gannon goes on, but for the second consecutive day, the list saw a name drop off.

After Jim Leonhard pulled his name from consideration on Wednesday, Vance Joseph accepted the vacant defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos. Joseph, who previously served as head coach of the Broncos, was one of the more experienced candidates on the Eagles’ list.

Sean Desai, Jesse Minter, Glenn Schumann, and Chris Shula reportedly are among the external candidates still being considered. Eagles defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson also figures to be in the running.

Noah Song hasn’t pitched since Aug. 20, 2019. Since then he has been to flight school, got his wings and became a naval flight officer. He received a promotion to lieutenant junior grade. And when the Phillies selected him in December’s Rule 5 draft out of the Red Sox organization, he was working at a fleet replacement squadron in Jacksonville, Fla., training on a P-8 Poseidon aircraft and preparing for a deployment to Japan. Now, after the Navy approved his petition to transfer to reserve status, Song is back on the mound. The Phillies know he’s a long shot, but with that kind of talent, he’s worth the gamble.

Speaking of long shots, Scott Kingery enters the final year of his $24 million contract brimming with confidence thanks to a “different swing.”

Jim Curtin knows what it’s like to build a contending team out of the ashes of years of failure. He has done that with the Union, but as much as he has managed to get the squad into several finals, they’ve never won a trophy at that last step. That weighs on the Philadelphia-born-and-raised Villanova grad. Ahead of the MLS season, Jonathan Tannenwald spoke with Curtin about getting the Union to that final step.

Also, Tannenwald, Andrea Canales, and Gustav Elvin discuss the Union’s aims for the season and assess what’s realistic.

Finally, Tannenwald takes a closer look at the Union roster.

Next: The Union kick off the MLS season against the Columbus Crew at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Subaru Park (Apple TV, MLS Season Pass).

We asked you: Who is the most impressive pitcher you remember breaking into the majors? Among your responses:

What memories. Art Mahaffey. I thought he was going to be one of the all-time greats and he sure started out that way. In his very first appearance he came into a game against the Cardinals in relief and I think pitched a perfect inning. ... Art finished the season 7-3 with a 2.31 era and was 3rd for ROY. In 1961 he struck out 17 Cubs in a game and I think that is still a Phillies record. In 1962 he was 19-14 pitching for a not very good Phillies team and I think made the AS team. Eventually traded to the Cardinals who later traded him to the Mets. I don’t think he ever played for the Mets and just faded away as so many players do. — Everett S.

Juan Marichal’s debut for the Giants against the Phillies in July 1960. ... The Giants promoted Marichal to the major leagues in July 1960. He entered the major leagues on July 19. He made an immediate impression in his debut against the Phillies, he struck out Rubén Amaro to begin the game, retired the first 19 batters, then took a no-hitter into the eighth inning only to surrender a two-out single to Clay Dalrymple. He ended up with a one-hit shutout, walking one and striking out 12. — Herb S.

Many years ago, Harvey Haddix broke through the ranks to earn a starting spot with the Pittsburgh Pirates at age 16. He was a thorn in the side of many teams including the Phillies for a long time. Haddix pitched well into his 30s and was a dreaded left-handed pitcher teams did not want to face. — Ken C.

I’m an old-time baseball fan that began my love for the game in the early ‘50′s. I go back to 1954 when the Brooklyn Dodgers brought up a pitcher late in the season named Karl Spooner. I remember he created quite a stir immediately. He pitched only two games ... but what great games they were.

I also remember getting his 1955 Topps bubble-gum card and being “awed” by his 1954 stat line on the back of his rookie card. Just check out his numbers on the Baseball Reference website. I don’t believe anyone, before or since can match them.

Unfortunately, Spooner’s career lasted only those two games in ‘54 and part of the ‘55 season before injury tragically ended it.

He was a “shooting star” in the summer sky. I’ve always found it hard to believe that baseball historians and other longtime fans hardly ever give him any recognition. — Emil D.

