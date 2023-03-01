“The Process” is a familiar refrain echoing through the halls of the Wells Fargo Center. But now, it’s the tenant that wears orange and black taking it on.

Yes, you read right. Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher has finally admitted that it’s going to be a while before the Flyers again are among the NHL’s elite. They’ll need to get younger, he says, and likely trade away key veterans — which inevitably will lead to more losses down the home stretch. And some leadership like coach John Tortorella or Fletcher himself may not survive the lean years to come.

This is new for the Flyers. And their brass still isn’t embracing words like “rebuild.” But time to settle in for what Marcus Hayes calls “a Sixers-like reset.”

Just as quickly as the former offensive and defensive coordinators departed, the Birds have their replacements. They went in-house for Shane Steichen’s replacement, promoting quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, but they reached across the country to bring Sean Desai, who holds a degree from Temple, into the fold.

Read more about one of the newest members of the coaching staff.

Just as Desai’s hiring was being made public, former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was addressing Super Bowl LVII.

There’s work to be done with players this offseason, too. Namely, working out a new contract for Jalen Hurts.

Who are the Sixers?

It’s a simple question, one with multiple answers, including that they’re a team that is below .500 against the Eastern Conference’s top teams. David Murphy takes a look at the numbers behind the Sixers’ struggles late in games.

These close contests are a reminder of what’s to come — more games against the best of the East.

That loss to the Heat served as another reminder of the talent the Sixers traded away.

Major League Baseball wanted to speed up play with its new pitch clock, and the early results in spring training show it’s doing just that. Entering play Tuesday, the average spring training game lasted 2 hours, 39 minutes, 22 minutes faster than last year’s 3:01. But it also has some Phillies hitters feeling rushed with J.T. Realmuto saying there’s little doubt who is the early winner of the change of play. “I think 100% it’s advantage pitchers. We’re going to be at the pitcher’s mercy even more so than usual.” MLB’s collectively bargained message to players? Get used to it.

As Andrew Painter makes his highly anticipated spring debut on Wednesday, Realmuto says the top prospect reminds him of another phenom.

Zack Wheeler is feeling great, and the radar gun backed him up on Tuesday in his efficient spring debut.

Next: It’s Painter time. The No. 5 starter candidate will make his Grapefruit League debut at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday against the Twins in Fort Myers, Fla. The game will stream on MLB.com.

Not that it needed spelling out, given that the Flyers are 23-28-10 and have lost eight of their last 10 games, but on Tuesday, general manager Chuck Fletcher confirmed the team would be sellers ahead of Friday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.

“I mean, are we going to gut this team? No, we’re not going to gut this team,” said Fletcher. “I’m not looking to trade [Owen] Tippett and [Joel] Farabee and [Morgan] Frost and [Cutter] Gauthier and just trade everybody and start over. But clearly, we have to get younger, and we have to find some more young assets.”

James van Riemsdyk and Kevin Hayes are two players Fletcher and the Flyers could look to move before Friday. Giana Han asked the two veterans how they are handling all the trade speculation and rumors.

Next: The Flyers are back in action Wednesday against the New York Rangers (7:30 p.m., TNT).

Plenty of Eagles supporters are fans of Boston Scott for his moves on the field. The running back himself is a fan of another local squad, the Union. Not only was he at the team’s opener, he also shouted out a specific play from Joaquín Torres that had certain similarities to Scott’s own impressive moves in the Super Bowl.

Statistically, Villanova forward Maddy Siegrist is the best collegiate women’s basketball scorer in the nation.

She’s perhaps the quintessential college athlete you need to know right now. She’s the greatest all-time scorer for Villanova basketball — men or women.

In Part I of a four-part Inquirer series looking at a season unfolded for the 2022-23 Wildcats women’s team, documentarian Margo Reed explores what drives Siegrist — the engine who has fueled Villanova’s run in the Top 25 for much of the season. So if you have not heard the name Maddy Siegrist, welcome to your first introduction.

What you’re saying about the Sixers’ starting lineup

We asked: Should the Sixers return Tyrese Maxey to the starting lineup? Among your responses:

Never should have been benched. He makes the offense flow and opens up the floor. His offensive game far exceeds his defensive deficiencies. Either Harden or Tyrese should be bringing up the ball so that Embid can get his lane set. P. Tucker gives you no offense whatsoever and his defense is nothing special. I would rather have Melton starting with Tucker on the bench.

Finally, Doc Rivers should go, just a terrible coach. Why does he continually allow Embiid to bring up the ball instead of having him set up and play the low post once in awhile. Embid s/b a dominant rebounder and shot blocker in addition to his offense. Extremely talented player who is so misused. Turns the ball over far too much and shoots too many three’s. He should be playing more of a high post set. — Vince M.

The 76ers look lost against the Heat. Please return Maxey to the starting lineup, why speed, true point guard, and can be a scoring machine when on. Who’s running this team, it looks like they need a re- process, Doc Rivers is on vacation half the game. You can’t win with just two! And every coach knows that. If they make it through the second round it will be a miracle! — Dick F.

Is there any other coach that would sit a clear offensive spark like Maxey on the bench? Even Embiid has said, only half jokingly, that Maxey is their best player. He’s the antithesis of Ben Simmons, with the sheer joy and positive vibes his game brings to the lineup. Sitting him on thebench for such long stretches is a phenomenal waste of talent. Reinsert him into starting lineup now. — David K.

