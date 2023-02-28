Before Jalen Hurts became a Super Bowl quarterback and Bryce Harper became a World Series designated hitter, they displayed something in their words and actions that Philadelphia sports fans could appreciate.

Resolve.

Maybe Joel Embiid is becoming that kind of leader now for the 76ers. After two impressive performances against the Grizzlies and Celtics last week, the big man turned the attention to the team, not himself (for a change).

“We are right there,” he said after the tough loss to Boston. “We’ve just got to be better. All of us.”

Marcus Hayes likes what he is seeing and hearing. He points out that Hurts showed determination even after he’d gone 2-6 as an Eagles starter. Hurts stayed the course. And Harper took responsibility after the Phillies crashed at the end of the 2021 season and missed the playoffs.

Look how things worked out for those two. Maybe attitude is everything, along with one more thing: Just stay healthy, big guy.

The NFL scouting combine begins Tuesday in Indianapolis, and it’s a key time for the Eagles because they have two first-round draft picks, including the No. 10 overall selection. Should the Eagles go with a cornerstone cornerback? An edge rusher to add to their sack numbers? Running back, maybe? Devin Jackson has a look at the three position groups the Eagles are eyeing.

Maybe the Eagles will soon add a defensive coordinator as well.

Next: Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni are scheduled to address the media Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Jalen McDaniels was accustomed to having the ball in his hands as a member of the Charlotte Hornets. Since joining the 76ers, his biggest adjustment has been getting more comfortable playing off the ball and trusting Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey to create offense for him. “I feel like it’s a plus, even though I’m not touching it as much as I was in Charlotte,” he says.

It’s long past Christmas or Halloween, but the Sixers are still being haunted by former players, specifically one Jimmy Butler.

Next: The Sixers play the second half of a home-and-home series against the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. (NBCSP).

The Phillies are set at pretty much every position following a World Series appearance and an aggressive offseason by Dave Dombrowski and Co. But there are needs, like finding a right-handed-hitting option to back up lefty Brandon Marsh in center field. Enter Edmundo Sosa, who has just one-third of an inning of experience playing the position. Sosa has been hard at work learning the position, from footwork to angles to take on the ball and playing balls off the wall. Sosa says it’s a process but believes he is “advancing very quickly.”

Rhys Hoskins says an offseason procedure on his right knee shouldn’t delay his start to the season.

Aaron Nola tossed two scoreless innings in his spring debut as the Phillies defeated the Pirates, 9-7.

Next: The Phillies play the Toronto Blue Jays at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. (NBCSP).

The Flyers are expected to be busy ahead of Friday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. Who could be on the move? Olivia Reiner takes a look at the players most likely to be in play over the coming days, beginning with veteran winger James van Riemsdyk.

Even John Tortorella acknowledged the team is poised to be “sellers,” saying Monday that “we’re not getting into playoffs” and that getting the team back to being competitive would be a “process.”

Here are the latest rumors, reports, and rumblings from NHL insiders about the Flyers ahead of the deadline.

Next: The Flyers are back in action Wednesday on home ice against the New York Rangers (7:30 p.m., TNT).

The competition from Canada, Brazil and Japan in the SheBelieves Cup was legitimate, but the United States lifting the tournament trophy isn’t a sure sign of an easy replication in the World Cup this summer. For one thing, the American squad won’t have some key players available because of injuries. For another, the U.S. team’s performance had serious flaws that other opponents may exploit.

Jonathan Tannenwald and Andrea Canales dive deeper into what lessons were learned.

