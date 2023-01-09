Take a deep breath, Eagles fans. The top seed in the NFC is secured, the starting quarterback looks healthy again, and other playoff contestants can slug it out in the first round while the Eagles take a well-earned week off.

True, the clinching game yesterday was an unsightly 22-16 slog against a team of New York Giants scrubs. Someone named Davis Webb played quarterback for Big Blue Lite and managed to avoid any interceptions or sacks — and threw a touchdown pass to boot. This was not the dominant message that the Eagles hoped to send going into the playoffs.

But that part doesn’t really matter, does it? The Eagles are 14-3. All that mattered for the them was that A) they won, and B) they emerged without Hurts or anyone else suffering a serious injury, Mike Sielski writes.

“There were parts of today that weren’t up to our standard,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “But we wanted to set our identity of who we are and just keep plugging away at it. Winning in this league is hard to do, and we won’t apologize for that.”

— Jim Swan, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓ Which NFC team poses the biggest threat to the Eagles and why? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

The Eagles’ victory pushed the No. 1 seed out of the San Francisco 49ers’ reach and ensured that any potential playoff matchup against the NFC West juggernaut would go through Lincoln Financial Field. Jalen Hurts finished 20-for-35 for 229 yards. His quick decision-making on run-pass options and some timely throws to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were enough to spot the Eagles a double-digit lead in short order.

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson had missed the Eagles’ last five games with a lacerated kidney, and he had a surprising source of inspiration before his return to the field: Damar Hamlin shared texts with him. The Bills cornerback, making a remarkable recovery after suffering cardiac arrest, told Gardner-Johnson, “Don’t go out there being fearful.” Gardner-Johnson took those words to heart.

Whenever the Eagles finally take the field as the No. 1 seed in this year’s NFC playoff field, they’ll have gone two full weeks without playing in an NFL game. Next week, at least, they won’t have to play dress-up and pretend, David Murphy writes. Here are his observations on the game.

The Eagles took a moment to celebrate their NFC East title and the top seed in the locker room, but they are far from satisfied with their recent play. “I’m not going to sit here and dwell on it too much,” tight end Dallas Goedert said. “We want to be a lot better than that.” So the celebration did happen, but it was muted.

Joel Embiid missed his third straight game and P.J. Tucker also sat out, but the 76ers still had plenty of firepower against the last-place Detroit Pistons. James Harden posted his second triple-double of the season with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists as the Sixers cruised, 123-111.

Out with a sore left foot, Embiid worked out Saturday and Sunday at the Sixers’ practice facility in Camden, but the Sixers are being cautious about his return.

Next: The Sixers host the Pistons on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (NBCSP).

Several games back, John Tortorella decided to shake up the Flyers’ defensive pairings. “Sometimes in the game, you throw it against a wall, and maybe a couple of guys stick,” the coach said.

Not exactly a scientific approach, but the end result has been a good one. On the second pair, Travis Sanheim and Tony DeAngelo are a combination that has been clicking.

The Flyers’ winning streak came to an abrupt halt after four games as the Toronto Maple Leafs skated off with a 6-2 victory.

Next: The Flyers visit the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at 7 p.m. (NBCSP).

People around the world mourned the late, great Pelé. Yet even those who adored his exuberant yet seemingly effortless playing style and who got to see him at the height of his powers in World Cup play or with the New York Cosmos may not remember well his history in Philadelphia.

Jonathan Tannenwald combed through the Inquirer archives for the city’s perspective on the soccer legend during his visits to Philadelphia.

Worth a look

On this date

In 1991, Pete Rose was officially banned from being eligible for the Hall of Fame because he bet on baseball.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Matt Breen, Jonathan Tannenwald, EJ Smith, Josh Tolentino, Jeff McLane, Keith Pompey, Meghann Morhardt, Marcus Hayes, Mike Jensen, Giana Han, David Murphy, Aaron Carter, and Isabella DiAmore.