Technically, Philly claimed a championship when two-way contract 76ers player Mac McClung threw down so well at the NBA All-Star Game’s slam dunk contest, but let’s face it, as much as we’ll take the win, sports fans in the city are all about their team sports.

It’s spring training time, and just as daisies come pushing up through the ground with the warmth of the season’s change, so do unexpected players charge through the opportunity to prove themselves on a major league team. The only question is, who will it be this year for the Phillies?

David Murphy takes a closer look at a trio of possibilities that some Phillies fans might not have heard of — yet.

Ranger Suárez got to pitch in a World Series last season, tossing five scoreless innings in Game 3, and he was lined up to start Game 7 if the Phillies had gotten that far. The goal for Suárez and the Phillies this year is clear: Get back to the World Series and win it this time. But first Suárez will compete next month in an event that will marry baseball with the pride of representing his country. Suárez will pitch for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, and there’s already clubhouse chatter (read: trash talk) that he could face Team USA — and Phillies teammates J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber — as soon as the quarterfinals in Miami on March 17. It’s the closest thing that baseball has to the World Cup. So, while some pitchers chose to stay with their teams in spring training, Suárez wasn’t about to miss it.

After a disappointing first season with the Phillies, Nick Castellanos is recharged after the offseason and is working to regain his power.

Surprisingly, All-Star Weekend, an event that showcases the NBA’s best and brightest stars, became the Mac McClung show for two days. McClung, who recently signed a two-way deal with the 76ers, performed well in the Rising Stars game on Friday. But it was in the Slam Dunk contest that he put on an otherworldly showing, winning the event, collecting perfect scores and amassing a new level of fame.

The newest Sixer was joined by the team’s star, Joel Embiid, who started in the All-Star Game and was the first player picked to Team LeBron on Sunday.

Jonathan Gannon is no longer with the Eagles, who’ll have to replace him. With a new defensive coordinator could come a different scheme, and Nick Sirianni seems open to one. How will that change things for a group that had lapses against the Chiefs? And especially for rookie Jordan Davis? Beat writer Jeff McLane has some analysis of the situation at defensive line.

Plus, the Eagles could also add to that group via the draft.

Coach John Tortorella saw some of the work ethic that the Flyers must have during a 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, but offense continues to elude the team. Mistakes have been their downfall lately.

Another game for the U.S. women’s national soccer team and another goal for Mallory Swanson, who is on an absolute tear to begin the World Cup year. This time, the opponent was Japan, a crafty squad that passes the ball well and defends with a high press. It didn’t work against Swanson, however, who broke through for the game’s only goal in SheBelieves Cup action.

Worth a look

The third anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s death passed on January 26, and still his impact on the game remains strong. At Temple, coach Aaron McKie can recall the days when a teenage Kobe would play pickup games with the Owls. And Owls players on the current men’s and women’s teams say Bryant remains their inspiration today.

On this date

In 1998, Philadelphia-born Tara Lipinski, who had begun roller skating at the age of 3 and transferred those skills later to the ice rink, scored a stunning upset at the Nagano Olympic Games, upsetting fellow favored American Michelle Kwan to win gold. Lipinski now commentates numerous skating events, including the recent U.S. Figure Skating Championships, won by another local star born in Philadelphia, Isabeau Levito.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked, What will you remember most from this Eagles season? Among your responses:

I was in the State Farm Arena in Phoenix. I went to get a hotdog with Eagles up by 10 points. By the time I came back we were fighting for our life. Then the first of 2 plays i will never forget. Down by 8. 9 minutes left. Jalen unloads to DeVonta Smith and drops a dime around the 2 yard line. Great throw, great catch. But then, we get the TD and go for 2 to tie. Jalen keeps and runs left - toward our side of the field. The defense closing in. Didn’t look like there was an opening. Jalen put his head down and just willed it into the endzone. Tie game. Just phenomenal. Sad for the ending-but Jalen was the MVP of that game for the “Octopus” (8 points) that he scored. We will be back! — Angelo D.

I remember the excitement of going back to the superbowl and truly believing my hometown team was going to win. The disappointment of this loss is huge. Having said that, I am extremely proud of the team for getting to the superbowl. Jalen is young and I believe he will one day win a superbowl. — Phillip W.

Gannon Sucks. — Stephen H.

Nick and Jalen both proved themselves! Our fan base will almost be the same year after year, so that will never change. We’ll never give up on our Eagles, regardless. — Tony F.

Other than the fact that the “ONLY HOLDING CALL” in the whole game cost the players a chance to decide the outcome, it also deprived the fans a chance to see a final Eagles drive to win, lose or draw a truly great game. It will be really hard to forget that. However, the ascension of Jalen Hurts is my answer to the question. I know there were many Eagle fans who were doubters, there should be no doubters anymore. He’s exciting, a class act and will keep working hard to better his game. — Dave S.

