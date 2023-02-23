How much potential does Andrew Painter have? So much that it’s not just his teammates who have noticed his talent. Great pitchers from other teams have rubbed throwing elbows with the young Phillies hopeful who may make history as one of the very few teenagers to make it to the major leagues as part of the pitching rotation.

Everybody is rooting for the kid. The vets have passed on advice and tips.

He has soaked it all up and continues to impress in spring training.

Who knows, at this rate, some years down the road, Painter could be the veteran of many years and impressive accomplishments giving a word or two of encouragement and guidance to another precocious phenom.

Bailey Falter leaned against the chain-link fence that surrounds Robin Roberts Field late Wednesday morning. “I’m here to watch my competition,” the Phillies pitcher said with a laugh. He wasn’t alone. Dozens of players, team officials, and reporters stood along the dirt, on the grass, in the dugouts, behind the fence, all of them hoping to catch a glimpse of Andrew Painter, the Phillies’ 19-year-old pitching phenom who was facing big league hitting for the first time this spring. Painter didn’t disappoint, even when he made a mistake against Kyle Schwarber.

On Thursday, the Phillies will welcome a hard-throwing pitcher with loads of talent but plenty of questions.

The 76ers’ Georges Niang expressed his interest in the thee-point contest before the All-Star break, but it was not meant to be. He instead spent his time away from the team resting and spending time with family. But now it’s back to work, and as he told Gina Mizell in his Inquirer diary, Niang believes the Sixers are prepared for the tough March stretch that awaits them.

Next: The Sixers host the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. Thursday (TNT).

Mallory Swanson has been almost automatic this year for the United States women’s national team. She’s now scored in six games in a row, including the winning goal against Brazil in the final game of the SheBelieves Cup.

So that means there’s nothing for the Americans to worry about as the team heads to the Women’s World Cup, right? Far from it, writes Jonathan Tannenwald. However, he also notes that with Swanson, plus a team stalwart like Alex Morgan showing it’s possible to score goals as a mother, the U.S. remains a formidable contender.

As far as the Union are concerned, there are five trophies to compete for in 2023, and yes, the one they came closest to winning last season, the MLS Cup, is the one the team wants most of all. So much so, that the team made sure to sign one of their top opponents in the league last season to reinforce their ranks. Joaquín Torres spoke exclusively to the Inquirer about joining the Union.

Next: The Union kick off the MLS season at Subaru Park against the Columbus Crew at 7:30. (Apple TV, MLS Season Pass)

There are no moral victories in the NHL, but if there were, the Flyers probably earned one on Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

Playing on back-to-back nights, for the fourth time in six nights, and without injured leading scorer Travis Konecny, the Flyers left it all out there at Rogers Place albeit in a losing effort. The shorthanded Flyers limited Connor McDavid and Co. to 10 shots through two periods and entered the final frame with a 2-1 lead. While they ran out of gas and lost, 4-2 (including an empty-netter), John Tortorella was happy to see his team get back to its identity, which is focused on hard work and playing with structure.

Next: The Flyers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. Friday (NBCSP).

The Eagles are continuing the search far and wide for defensive coordinator candidates, and reportedly, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann was planning to speak with the team about it Wednesday. Schumann would have the experience of working with players such as Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean.

The team has also been aggressive in adding to the roster, and last year there was the signing of track star Devon Allen. He was on the practice squad this year and didn’t play in the regular season, but the Eagles re-signed him. Allen discussed Year 1 and his future in track and field, too.

