The 76ers are perhaps teasing faithful fans who have watched the different squad editions flame out early in the NBA playoffs far too often.

However, the team has currently met a difficult stretch run of games head on, even as injuries have pushed aside players like P.J. Harden and Tobias Harris. The Sixers are proving to be resilient and performing well even without some regulars.

Now with their latest high-scoring win over the Indiana Pacers, the Sixers are only two games behind the Celtics in the Eastern Conference. Plus, the team is just one behind in the loss column. Doc Rivers may not pay attention to the standings, but we certainly do.

Joel Embiid is scoring as well as ever. James Harden is scoring and dishing assists like he’s back in Houston and Tyrese Maxey is scoring more than ever.

— Andrea Canales. Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓Are the Sixers for real and ready for a deep playoff run? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Calling all MVPs! Are you the biggest Philly sports fan? The most dedicated Sports Daily readers will be considered for MVP of the month and get their very own GM for a day platform within the newsletter. To be considered, make sure to reply to the Sports Daily question of the day with your best takes!

In the course of two interviews for a minor league coaching job with the Phillies, Sarah Edwards impressed farm director Preston Mattingly with her perspective from a pro softball playing career that took her overseas. She demonstrated an interest in hitting instruction, a curiosity about learning new teaching techniques, and a willingness to put in long hours.

Oh, and she’s a woman. That last detail isn’t insignificant. On the contrary, actually. Edwards, 26, got hired in January and is about to begin her rookie season as the first female on-field coach in Phillies history.

Darick Hall is trying to “control my own destiny” at the plate in his bid to make the 26-man roster, and the early results are promising.

Bryce Harper is expected to arrive at Phillies camp on Wednesday and will undergo a physical on Thursday to better gauge where he is in his rehab from elbow surgery.

Next: Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter will take the mound at BayCare Ballpark against Rays right-hander Luis Patino at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be streamed on MLB.com.

Tyrese Maxey has been on a tear as of late after experiencing a brief slump, producing 26.3 points on 57.6% shooting and 54.2% from three-point range during his past four games. That uptick in production has coincided with his return to the starting lineup, where he continues to receive hard coaching from Doc Rivers. The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell wrote about Maxey absorbing information from all corners of the franchise.

Next: The Sixers take the court at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves to close their five-game road trip.

Last week, the Flyers turned the page, general manager Chuck Fletcher conceding that the team wouldn’t be making playoffs, and revealing that it was time for the organization to start building long-term for the future.

But what exactly do the Flyers have when it comes to long-term assets? With the trade deadline now passed, Olivia Reiner updated the team’s draft picks for the next three years and assessed what the Flyers have coming through the pipeline in terms of both young players and prospects.

Next: The Flyers are back in action Tuesday night at the Tampa Bay Lightning (7pm, NBCSP+).

Out of the frying pan of two sizzling goals scored against them in a loss at Miami, the Union are now in the fire of rough field conditions and an expected raucous home crowd in El Salvador for Concacaf Champions League action. Jonathan Tannenwald has all the information on tonight’s match and the Union’s efforts to bounce back.

Next: Union take on El Salvador’s Alianza on Tuesday (8 p.m., FS1, TUDN).

Devin Jackson has the best overall look back at the NFL Scouting Combine. He breaks down exactly who looked good and why.

If you missed his excellent reports ahead of the league draft, there’s still time to gain from his insight.

Worth a look

Life of Reilly: Jimmy Reilly has no qualms about replacing a legend. In fact, he’s trying to emulate one.

Wildcats and Huskies: Another year, another tough loss for Villanova in the Big East championship game against UConn.

West Philly, represent! Stephen Fulton is the lone current world champion from Philadelphia and he’s looking to add to his legacy.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

How many former Eagles coaches and assistants are now head coaches in the NFL? Email us your answer.

A) 7

B) 9

C) 10

D) 11

What you’re saying about Carter Hart

We asked: Should the Flyers trade Hart? Why or why not? Among your responses:

I’ve been a flyers fan for almost 50 years, and with the problems they had for the last 15 or so years in between the pipes, NO WAY , WOULD I DEAL OFF CARTER HART, ANYBODY BUT HIM ! —Steven S.

You don’t trade a future “Bernie Parent.” You build a team around him. —Fredric B.

Yes, but only for the first pick this year (and more) of Chicago, San Jose, Anaheim, Columbus, or Pheonix. How much more depends on which of these teams would be willing to trade him. —Joseph G.

Don’t trade him. At 24, Hart still has at least 10 good years, barring injury. The Flyers have proven they are snake bitten with goalies so i have no confidence they can get it right again. We have to hope the Flyers can turn this absolute dumpster fire into a positive in his window. We can’t live through another 2010 in which we have a Stanley Cup caliber team - in 5 years - but a mite league goalie. You see where that got us. —Jeffrey S.

No way I trade Carter Hart how about we trade or get rid of all the clowns who run the flyers. —James H.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jonathan Tannenwald, Matt Breen, Meghann Morhardt, Mike Jensen, Devin Jackson, Olivia Reiner, Gina Mizell, Keith Pompey, Scott Lauber, and Alex Coffey.