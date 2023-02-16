The Super Bowl hangover should be out of our systems by now. If it is not, this should do it for Philly sports fans:

Pitchers and catchers report for the National League champions today in Clearwater, Fla.

The Phillies begin anew, and hope springs once more for fans around here who have had their hearts broken on the verge of three championships in the last three months.

Of course, Bryce Harper will be out of the picture for a while as he recovers from Tommy John elbow surgery, but the Phillies’ roster is nearly locked up as spring training begins anyway. The way David Murphy figures it, only four spots will be up for grabs this spring.

Murphy does have a few things to ponder as the Phillies start fresh. Among them: Will Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola show any ill effects from their marathon seasons?

At any rate, it is invigorating to move on. Too soon to wonder whether the Sixers will make a run of their own?

— Jim Swan, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Will Jason Kelce be back for a 13th season? The Eagles’ longtime center doesn’t know right now fresh off a loss and as he recharges his batteries, he said on the New Heights podcast he cohosts with his brother, Travis. Fellow offensive lineman Jordan Mailata knows Kelce’s retirement is a possibility and wants to get better in the offseason.

Could the Eagles look to upgrade in the trenches in free agency and the draft? Check out EJ Smith’s look at who might be leaving from the defensive line. Devin Jackson’s first-round mock draft has a defensive lineman projected to go to the Birds.

How will the 76ers’ backup center position shake out? That’s a question that is top of mind for Paul Reed, Montrezl Harrell, and Dewayne Dedmon, who are all vying for a spot behind Joel Embiid. Reed told Sixers coach Doc Rivers he’s “staying ready,” Harrell was just trying to reach All-Star break, and Dedmon is simply “ready to win.”

Against Eastern Conference rivals the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sixers roared into a big first half lead, then nearly let it all slip away on a night when Joel Embiid hit a historic milestone.

Next: The Sixers enter All-Star weekend standing third in the Eastern Conference. They return to the court to host the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 (TNT).

When he fired coach Dave Hakstol in December 2018, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said “there was a disconnect to what he was preaching and how the players were playing.”

Now, Hakstol is in his second season coaching the expansion Seattle Kraken, and he is connecting just fine. The Kraken are in third place in the Pacific Division.

Rookie goalie Samuel Ersson is back with the Flyers and could get a start on this road trip, coach John Tortorella says.

Next: The Flyers visit the Kraken at 10 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP).

As the United States women’s national team starts their all-important World Cup year with the SheBelieves Cup tournament, there’s a little extra incentive for the players if they make the final World Cup roster. Each USWNT player will be receive a prize payout that was earned in part by the men’s team in their 2022 World Cup tournament.

Jonathan Tannenwald has all the details.

He also has all the information on the Union’s new jersey for the season with a look that was created with input by fans.

Next: The USWNT takes on Canada at 7 p.m. Thursday (Universo, HBO Max, Peacock)

Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist broke the City 6 record for scoring in women’s basketball Wednesday night during a 73-57 road victory over St. John’s. Siegrist finished with 39 points and surpassed Drexel’s Gabriela Mărginean, who previously held the top spot with 2,581 points.

No. 14 Villanova is on a roll, and Lucy Olsen is among those contributing and enjoying the ride.

Elsewhere on the local college scene, Temple football coach Stan Drayton talks about the challenges of dealing with the transfer portal.

What you’re saying about coordinator candidates

We asked you: Who is your pick for the Eagles’ next offensive and defensive coordinators? Among your responses:

Defensive coordinator: Brian Dawkins or Seth Joyner. — Richard S.

Rex Ryan for defensive coordinator. No way Rex Ryan allows the Chiefs to move the ball at will in the Super Bowl second half. Look at the Ravens defensive units under Ryan! And can you imagine Buddy Ryan’s son coming home to the Eagles? Fans would love it! — Brian F.

... Hire Eric Bieniemy. Management made a prudent draft decision with Jalen Hurts ... going against the sport’s so-called experts. I was always a Hurts supporter from Alabama, Oklahoma to the Eagles. — Herm B.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jonathan Tannenwald, David Murphy, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Olivia Reiner, Cayden Steele, Meghann Morhardt, Josh Tolentino, Isabella DiAmore, EJ Smith, and Devin Jackson.