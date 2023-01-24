Those poor, poor New York Giants. Turns out the Eagles were extra motivated to pulverize them in the NFC divisional round, and they did, by 31 points.

That source of motivation? The Eagles felt they were being disrespected by fans, oddsmakers, and the media heading into the playoffs. (Where have we heard this before, dog mask wearers?)

The Birds lost Games 15 and 16 without Jalen Hurts, then did not look all that great winning Game 17 and their stock dipped a bit. They dropped to the No. 4 favorite to win Super Bowl LVII despite having won 14 games.

That was enough to outrage them, apparently. “They were ready,” coach Nick Sirianni told Marcus Hayes. “They were snarling.”

Said linebacker Haason Reddick: “We hear everything, man. We hear what y’all say. We hear what the people [are] saying. And media. Fans. Don’t think we don’t hear it all.”

As Hayes writes, they’ve been ticked that they weren’t picked. And now (the outrage!), they have opened as only 1½-point favorites at home against the 49ers in the NFC title game. Whatever it takes to fire you up, fellas. Here’s hoping you are disrespected in the Super Bowl odds as well.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown is dealing with a minor leg injury, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says, but should be fine for the NFC championship game.

“He was going through a little something with his body that was hurting him,” Sirianni said Monday. “We feel like he’ll be ready to go this week, but he was hurting in that game, so that’s why he wasn’t in the game.”

The CBS broadcast on Saturday caught Sirianni apparently consoling Brown on the bench, but the coach said the receiver’s frustration came from his lack of production. Brown finished with three catches for 22 yards on six targets.

Are the Eagles better off facing the 49ers instead of the Cowboys? Depends on which of our beat writers you ask. They give their thumbs up or down on the Niners.

EJ Smith breaks down the matchup by advanced metrics and explains why San Francisco excels at limiting explosive plays.

Next: The Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game at 3 p.m. Sunday (Fox29).

While he will never be mistaken for a lockdown defender, Georges Niang has made real strides on that side of the ball — and takes pride in his contributions to the 76ers.

Niang talked to The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey about his defensive matchups and relishing the challenges he has taken on as a member of the Sixers: “I’m not going to lay down.”

Next: The Sixers host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN).

In the last 10 games, the Flyers have allowed just three goals in 20 opposing power plays. The 85% penalty-kill rate since Jan. 5 puts the Flyers in the top 10 in the league.

Being on the penalty kill is supposed to put you at a disadvantage. Instead, the Flyers have a league-high nine shorthanded goals this season. They use it to create an advantage.

Flyers forward Scott Laughton and defenseman Tony DeAngelo were honored with awards at the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association’s annual banquet.

Next: The Flyers host the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP).

Paxten Aaronson has participated in L.A.-area national training camps before, but this latest one marks a new milestone, as he is participating on the senior level of the United States men’s national team. He could debut against Serbia and/or Colombia this week for his first international cap. However, it’s also a time of upheaval for the USMNT, and Aaronson himself is in the midst of a life transition to his new club in Germany.

The Medford native spoke on all these topics exclusively to The Inquirer.

Jonathan Tannenwald has the news of the Union’s latest big trade.

So Temple beat the odds in a big way by knocking off the No. 1 team in the land on Sunday. Mike Jensen wonders if the upset of Houston will help the Owls’ chances of reaching the postseason, mindful of the fact that this same team has lost to Wagner and Maryland-Eastern Shore. Will the real Temple team please stand up?

Penn’s men snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Hartford, 76-52.

Five years ago, the Drexel men beat Delaware in the greatest comeback in Division I college basketball history.

On the gridiron, Penn State has hired a new wide receivers coach.

... Living in the shadow of New York City, aka the Evil Empire, it’s in our bloodstream to relish underdog status. Philly doesn’t just enjoy pro sports — it worships it! Bryce Harper cited that feeling this city exudes as a major part of his decision-making process to sign up to be a Phillie, though the $330 million certainly helped as well. We are inveterate underdogs through and through — bring it on! — Frank P.

I enjoy them either way. But I really enjoy it when they’re underdogs. That brings out all the grit and fight in them and makes me love them even more. — Kathy T.

