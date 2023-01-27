Nick Sirianni is just one win away from the Super Bowl after coaching the Eagles to the top seed in the NFC playoffs. But in 2005, he was a wide receiver in the Atlantic Indoor Football League a year after graduating from Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio.

Talk about humble beginnings in professional football. On the Canton Legends, the team’s checks bounced, the playing surface was like concrete, and players had to avoid a brick wall along the sidelines.

Sirianni has come a long way in the 18 years since. Mostly, players took part in that league because they needed to stay connected to a game they truly loved. Matt Breen tells the story of the experience that helped keep Sirianni’s football dream alive.

Eagles fans have caught glimpses of the cocksure Sirianni in his first two seasons, but the divisional playoff game against the Giants was the coach perhaps at his most brash. When an official questioned him for stationing himself too far down the sideline, he shot back, “I know what the [bleep] I’m doing, and I’m allowed to be down here.”

The coach is just being genuine. Jeff McLane looks at what makes Sirianni so demonstrative.

Sirianni is known for wearing T-shirts at practices and press conferences, making a fashion statement that calls out to the city’s sports history. Breen talks with one of the coach’s T-shirt suppliers, who has overcome adversity in the clothing business.

The Eagles were expected to be an improved team this season with the offseason additions of A.J. Brown and Haason Reddick, but few picked them to be this good.

The Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino was one of the few who thought they had the potential to be great, as he projected that the Eagles would reach the Super Bowl in his preseason picks. Why? We asked him to explain his bold prediction that could come to fruition on Sunday.

If the Eagles are to reach the Super Bowl, they will need to slow down undefeated quarterback Brock Purdy. The rookie, who has gone from “Mr. Irrelevant” to breakout star, is no stranger to a couple of Eagles. EJ Smith looks at Purdy’s rise through the eyes of a former teammate and his famous duel with Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma in 2019.

But the 49ers are much more than just Purdy good. Here are 25 things to know about the NFC West champions as the Eagles look to slow them down.

Columnist David Murphy admits that he is stumped as to who will win Sunday’s game. But he does have some thoughts on three keys to the matchup. Our beat writers, meanwhile, think the Eagles will be headed to Arizona.

Next: The Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game at 3 p.m. Sunday (Fox29).

An All-Star starter for five straight seasons, 76ers center Joel Embiid was not among the players bestowed with the honor for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. Embiid, who is playing some of his best basketball, is averaging 33.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. James Harden also was left off the list but figures to make his 11th straight All-Star appearance as a reserve.

Embiid’s omission was a surprise, but he was in a tough field. The East will be represented by Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston’s Jayson Taytum, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell.

Next: The Sixers host the Denver Nuggets at 3 p.m. Saturday (6ABC).

If the Phillies weren’t still paying Scott Kingery — $8.25 million this year ($4 million against the luxury-tax threshold) — it would be easy to forget that he remains in the organization at all. But here’s the thing: For all that he has endured, Kingery is only 28. In three weeks, he will arrive in spring training as a nonroster invitee to major-league camp. And although he’s a Buster Douglas-level long shot to win the last spot on the Phillies’ bench in the final guaranteed year of his infamous contract, well, stranger things have happened.

Noah Cates is only 23 years old and has played only 65 career NHL games, but you wouldn’t know it by watching him.

The youngster has emerged as one of the Flyers’ most responsible players and has earned John Tortorella’s trust for his work and smarts, particularly away from the puck.

“I haven’t run across many players that have been taken off the wing, put at center, in a team that’s been floundering, that couldn’t defend, that’s trying to defend, and get the minutes that he’s gotten so far in the first 50 games,” Tortorella said Thursday. “I just don’t have anybody on the top of my head right now that I think could accomplish what he’s done.”

Olivia Reiner has more on Cates and how is managing an increased workload and added responsibilities.

In their latest game, the Flyers forced overtime against the Wild but then fell to their third loss in a row.

Next: The Flyers visit the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday in their final contest before the NHL All-Star break (7 p.m., NBCSP).

At a morning press availability, U.S. Soccer president Cindy Cone and CEO JT Batson dropped some major news — not only was U.S. men’s national team general manager Brian McBride gone — and not in the manner many originally assumed — but Earnie Stewart also was returning to the Netherlands and leaving his post as USSF sporting director.

Jonathan Tannenwald has all the details.

He also has a feature on how the move affects the Union.

Lastly, Tannenwald looks at how Stewart’s departure affects the U.S. women’s national team.

Three-mendous: Kayla Spruill is closing in on La Salle’s record for career three-pointers made.

Which player do you consider the heart of the Eagles and why?

Which player do you consider the heart of the Eagles and why? Among your responses:

There are so many who can be nominated as the Heart of the Eagles including Jalen [Hurts] of course and [Jason] Kelce and [Lane] Johnson, but my choice is the duo of Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham. I think these two guys are going to be BIG in the NFC championship and will be “Bringing the Heat” (borrowing from Mark Bowden’s book) and will be a major factor in bringing down Mr. Purdy and the 49ers. — Everett S.

Brandon Graham. — Michael S.

My Eagles heart has three players. I couldn’t choose just one. Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Brandon Graham are the heart and soul of the Eagles. All three are longtime Eagles and have shown their grit, determination and positivity despite dealing with adversity. — Kathy T.

