William Hart, lead singer and songwriter of the Delfonics and one of the driving forces behind the Philadelphia sound that defined the 1960s and ‘70s, has died at 77.

Hart died at Temple University Hospital after heart surgery complications, his son Hadi confirmed to TMZ.

Hart and his brother Wilbert founded the group with Randy Cain at Overbrook High School in the 1960s. They quickly became known for their multi-part harmonies and smooth falsettos.

In 1968, Hart penned the Delfonics hit “La-La (Means I Love You),” with producer and arranger Thom Bell, who partnered with Hart in creating the group’s silky, sophisticated sound. In 2020, Bell told in the Inquirer in 2020 that credit should also go to Hart’s toddler son, who heard the melody and starting singing gibberish that turned into the title.”

The 1970s brought the Delfonics critical acclaim and fame with hits like “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time?),” a song that oozes longing, love, and heartbreak through its lyrics and sweeping instrumentals. The song got the group a Grammy in 1971 for best R&B performance by a duo or group. The Delfonics beat heavyweights in the category, including The Four Tops.

Even as the dominant faces of R&B changed and got younger in the 1990s, the Delfonics remained a cultural touchstone. The 1997 Quentin Tarantino film Jackie Brown featured Delfonics songs, bringing the group’s music to new audiences.

Throughout the decades, the group took different iterations with members like Randy Cain leaving and then returning. Hart, who was the sole owner of the group’s name, would reunite with founding member Randy Cain in the late 2000s.