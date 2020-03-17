Living near a hospital, I watch dozens of people dressed in scrubs stream by on foot, bike, or scooter. They’re old and young; black and white; maintenance people, nurses, support staff, and doctors; heading to work and returning home at all times of day. Like firefighters heading toward a fire when everyone else is running from it, I salute their willingness to put themselves on the front lines to help stem the outbreak of COVID-19. The least we can do for them is follow the social distancing guidelines that will help slow the virus’ spread and make sure they’re given the resources to provide for the families they have to leave at home. They are taking it for the team.