Signe: Then & Now
35 years of cartooning Philadelphia
By Signe Wilkinson | Dec. 26, 2020
After 35 years drawing cartoons on Philadelphia’s politicians and life, it’s clear. I’ve been an utter failure. Sadly, gunslingers don’t stop to think, “Golly, that cartoon made me decide not to pull the trigger.” Cartoons have yet to make a state legislator exclaim, “Gee, all kids deserve a good education.” They haven’t cured poverty and they certainly haven’t balanced a budget. My only hope is that my drawings have occasionally given a boost to those intrepid citizens who work for a safer, fairer, and more equitable city, state, and region.
In the meantime, let me thank the many politicians in and out of prison who have given me so much material. The new crop coming up deserve new cartoonists to keep them honest. And, thanks to you readers who’ve cheered me and to you who’ve so earnestly tried to correct my many idiotic ideas. We’re all in this together. Onward!
Editor’s Note: Signe Wilkinson, the first woman win a Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, and the cartoonist for The Inquirer and Daily News since 1985, is putting down her pencil at the end of 2020 for daily cartoons (though she'll make occasional guest appearances on our pages through her syndicate). Here, she reflects on the city, and her work. Select a cartoon to view and read more about the artist, or choose a category to jump to that section.
Drugs19902017
Eagles20052018
Guns1991 2012
Philly Taxes1986 2018
Policing1993 2015
Race1990 2020
Reproductive Rights1998 2017
School Funding1996 2016
Shore1991 2018
Trash1987 2020
