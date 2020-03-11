Being the foresighted family we are, neither my husband nor I ever got around to buying hand sanitizer when it was still sitting on shelves. Our idea of collecting necessities for a coronavirus lockdown was to start buying party-size bags of potato chips. Finally bowing to common wisdom, I inquired when our local CVS was getting a new supply. Last Friday at 7 a.m. sharp, I was one of the first in the store, but the already harried-looking manager said they hadn’t unpacked the crates. He promised to reserve a bottle, and I promised to be back at an appointed hour. I was punctual to the minute. He handed over the goods that will supposedly help keep our hands clean of the virus. If I had read my own newspaper, I would have known we could have made sanitizer ourselves...