Like so many people, I was incredibly disturbed by the murder of George Floyd. I cried until my head ached and spent several sleepless nights reflecting on what I’d seen and the local, national, and global responses. Protests and riots. Instigation from a cold and cruel president. Armed National guards marching past my front gate.
It was chaos.
I’m beginning to think that chaos is the only way for marginalized people to get the attention of an oppressive system, but chaos alone cannot lead to long term change. For this movement to lead to sustainable change, it will require these key elements: coalition building, clear goals, sustaining the engagement of the masses, and strong execution and follow up.
Coalition building
Success will require strong coalitions because no one group can immediately bring about all of the reforms that are necessary to truly create equal treatment, justice, access and opportunity for black people. That includes changes around policing, criminal justice, the economy, education, as well as social reforms.
These groups should work together to push this movement forward.
- Students and young people who want to be treated fairly and don’t want to live in fear of the police.
- Business owners, like Jeff Brown, who have been impacted by the riots and are committed to serving marginalized black and minority communities.
- Media organizations like black-owned WURD, and individual influencers, who want to use their platforms as a tool for justice and opportunity.
- Law enforcement professionals and organizations, like the District Attorney’s Office and the Guardian Civic League, who know that valuing black lives does not mean you don’t value police.
- Teachers and school administrators who are looking for ways to empower their students with information and use their lessons as tools for social change
- Social justice organizations and nonprofits who already have experience and credibility in this space, like the Urban League, Black Lives Matter, and the Rally for Justice Coalition.
- Faith-based organizations and other groups central to marginalized communities who bring frustration and personal experiences with the police, as well as connections and credibility in their local communities
- Politicians who want to be responsive to constituents and can propose legislation and allocate funding
Setting clear goals
Once the key stakeholders are at the table, they’ll need to work together to create a comprehensive plan. They’ll have to come to a consensus on the specific problems, design clear solutions, and outline the process for monitoring the result. This will not be a fast or easy process, and it will require each stakeholder group going back to their respective communities for input. It will require consideration of the interconnected social,education, and economic factors that impact policing. Additionally, solutions outlined in the comprehensive plan should include both legislative and non-legislative items. Legislation is vital, but it is not a panacea.
Finding common ground among so many different groups might sound impossible, yet a model for the type of input/feedback process that would be needed was used recently for the 9th District Commercial Corridor Plan. A series of facilitated discussions with a small working group identified key issues, made recommendations, and then shared with the broad community at structured working meetings to get additional input and understand priorities. Then the final plan was crafted and shared with the community.
Sustaining engagement
In order to move forward, the comprehensive plan must include clear next steps to each of the stakeholder groups. Each group must know specific actions they can take on their own, with little direction. Examples of guidance for individuals could include a call for reform-minded people to join the police department, or to organize safe-corridors programs around schools to provide community protection and reduce the need for law enforcement interactions. Or for people who prefer advocacy, it could be making phone calls to politicians or attending City Council hearings around a particular piece of legislation. The tasks should be specific, measurable, based on the communities input, and align with the stated mission of the group.
Follow through and follow-up
Lastly, because the work of the movement will be long-term there must be a structured process for checking-in and sharing updates and progress. This will provide accountability and build credibility.
While the unrest following the George Floyd murder has felt chaotic, this moment can and should be used to create long-term change. It will be hard, but I think we have what it takes. This city, this nation, and black lives depend on it.
Jasmine Schley is committed to organizing people and resources, to expand access to opportunity and improve quality of life in Philadelphia. By day, she works as an actuary.