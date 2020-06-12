In order to move forward, the comprehensive plan must include clear next steps to each of the stakeholder groups. Each group must know specific actions they can take on their own, with little direction. Examples of guidance for individuals could include a call for reform-minded people to join the police department, or to organize safe-corridors programs around schools to provide community protection and reduce the need for law enforcement interactions. Or for people who prefer advocacy, it could be making phone calls to politicians or attending City Council hearings around a particular piece of legislation. The tasks should be specific, measurable, based on the communities input, and align with the stated mission of the group.