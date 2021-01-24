10 policies Biden must pass in his first 100 days, as drawn by Philly artists.

The first 100 days of a new administration are crucial. The first three months set the tone for the next four years and show us where the priorities lie for our new president and vice president. It’s exactly the time that our united voices can work to push change.
That’s why I was inspired to create First 100 Days, a new project developed in collaboration with Mural Arts Philadelphia and 10 local artists. We asked 10 local artists to create posters, each one highlighting a priority that the artist thinks Joe Biden and Kamala Harris should address during the first three months in office.
Why posters? It’s simple: Messages in the public space can work to influence the discussion. That’s why we have commercial outdoor advertising. And in a city as walkable and densely populated as Philly, our home windows can also work as a quasi-public billboard space. I’m sure you’ve also noticed the uptick in folks using their windows to display campaign and protest signs.
Whether it’s Derick Jones’ call for universal health care, Krista Dedrick-Lai’s plea to close immigrant camps, or Natalie Hope McDonald’s appeal for a nationwide vaccination plan, each topic featured on these posters is one of key importance for America as a whole, and specifically for Philadelphians in need.
Conrad Benner is a Philly-based writer and curator focused on art and the public space. You can learn more about how to contact your representatives at muralarts.org/first100days.
You can pick up one of these posters for free on Saturday, Jan. 30, at Le Virtù (1927 E. Passyunk Ave.) from 2 to 4 p.m. First come, first served. Visit muralarts.org/first100days for info on future opportunities for poster pickup.