February 14

Yesterday, 22 old folks were able to leave the ship for on-land quarantine. Only 11 chose to go. We got no details about their accommodations. More people will get to choose, oldest to youngest. If we get a choice, we are staying put unless we get more information. We have everything but a window and when we want to see outside, we have a video feed.

They went overboard on Valentine’s Day: a red rose, candy, health and beauty items, special meals, and desserts. The captain said the items were donated by some local people. How nice. We also saw a moving video made by some elementary school kids.

The internet is bad again and TV is in the tank again. Boo.

During our walk today, people seemed much more relaxed and optimistic. Maybe it’s Stockholm syndrome. Or resignation. Or Valentine’s chocolate.

We had a health check. They tried to ask us about preexisting conditions, we think. Language was a real problem.

Later: The captain just reported that there may be plans for the U.S. government to fly us out. A Wall Street Journal article is saying that the government is planning to ship us to Texas or California for two weeks of quarantine. If so, why now? We have been exposed at least since Jan. 14. I will be happy to be on U.S. soil. But I want Pennsylvania soil!

Later: It’s 1:46 a.m. here. I want to sleep but I’m unable. This nightmare seems to be ending. We keep telling each other that all be OK but being at the epicenter of a possible pandemic, hearing the death count rise — it has affected us significantly. Getting on that plane tomorrow cannot happen soon enough. Hopefully we’ll be home in Dillsburg in early March.