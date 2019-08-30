Stories surfacing in the news about female students being dubbed “distractions” in a learning environment -- like that of a 9-year-old girl in New York told she can’t expose her shoulders because it distracts boys -- points to our failure to create a culture of consent. In a culture of consent, women would be treated with respect no matter how they are dressed, people on the street – usually men – would not feel empowered to comment on women without any respect for their own desires and boundaries, and most important, women would not be shamed for the harassment they receive.