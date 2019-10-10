The Phillies fired Gabe Kapler. Here’s who could replace him.

It took 11 days from the end of the season for Phillies managing partner John Middleton to announce that he had fired Gabe Kapler.
He will have to move more swiftly in the search for a new manager.
Seven other managerial openings exist across baseball. And while the Phillies are expected to target a more experienced candidate than Kapler, who was hired two years ago as a first-time manager, the biggest names -- Joe Girardi, Buck Showalter and Joe Maddon -- are being courted by other teams, too.
In a statement released Thursday, Middleton said general manager Matt Klentak will lead the search for a new manager. But Middleton made the choice to dismiss Kapler and likely will have significant say in replacing him.
There are several attractive possibilities without previous big-league managerial experience, including Joey Cora, Joe Espada and Joe McEwing. For now, we will focus on candidates with long track records and a few internal options. Here is a breakdown of those potential replacements: