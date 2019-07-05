The prevailing Odubel Herrera sentiment seems to be that the Phillies should rid themselves of the center fielder as soon as possible. Never mind that the 27-year-old Venezuelan once looked like he was going to surpass Shane Victorino as the best Rule 5 draft pick in franchise history.
That feeling is somewhat understandable because he had already fallen out of favor with the fan base even before he poured gasoline on his own fire with his Memorial Day arrest in Atlantic City on assault charges. Who wants a troublemaker that cannot play anymore?
It’s more complicated than that, however, and the Phillies should think long and hard before making any rash decisions about Herrera’s future in Philadelphia. As of late Friday afternoon, the center fielder remained on administrative leave. A baseball source said the league would likely suspend Herrera or extend the leave as MLB continues its investigation.
Here are a few questions the Phillies need to ask themselves as they await Major League Baseball’s next step in the punitive process:
- Do they think he can handle the backlash he is going to receive every time he comes to home plate at Citizens Bank Park?
- Do they still think he can ever again play the way he did through his first 3½ seasons in the big leagues?
- Do they think he can help them as a left-handed bat off the bench and as an extra outfielder?
- Do they think he is a good person who allegedly did a horrible thing, or do they think he is a bad person who is bound to get into trouble again?
The last of those questions is the most important one but maybe the easiest to answer. Before the Atlantic City incident, Herrera had not been in any trouble off the field.
Sure he has frustrated fans, teammates, coaches and managers with his sometimes mind-boggling maneuvers on the base paths, but there’s a line of those guys in the Phillies’ clubhouse and all over major league baseball.
None of that has anything to do with who Herrera is as a person. What he was arrested for was despicable, but his case was dismissed Wednesday, and he walked hand-in-hand out of the courtroom with his 20-year-old girlfriend, Melany Martinez-Angulo, who is also from Venezuela. She declined to press charges against Herrera and testified that no one forced her to make that decision.
Herrera must complete domestic violence counseling as a condition of the dismissal. Is it possible he will be a repeat offender? Sure. Is it also possible that he lives happily ever after with his girlfriend? Former Baltimore Ravens’ running back Ray Rice and his wife Janay have conducted interviews in recent years saying that’s possible, too. Former Phillies pitcher Brett Myers and his wife, Kim, also remain married 13 years after their infamous Boston street fight that resulted in the pitcher’s arrest.
The thing that matters most is the relationship between Herrera and his girlfriend, but the Phillies do also have to think about their future with and without the center fielder.
It’s easy to forget that Herrera was the Phillies’ best player in 2015 and 2016 when their rebuilding project was in its infancy. Through June 7 of last season, these were his career numbers: 503 games, .301 batting average, .357 on-base percentage and .802 OPS. He was also rated as one of the better center fielders in the game through his first three seasons because of how much range he covered.
Does that player still exist? Does Herrera have what it takes to get back to that place? Former Phillies coaches Juan Samuel and Larry Bowa always endorsed Herrera as a hard worker. They, too, would get frustrated with him, but they also liked his talent and drive.
At the moment, there does not appear to be a place for Herrera to play with the Phillies. Scott Kingery has taken over as the primary center fielder and, at least for now, Maikel Franco is the third baseman again. This, of course, is all subject to change, especially if the Phillies still think Herrera can recapture the form that he has flashed for the majority of his career here. They would be foolish to release him or trade him in a deal that forces them to pay the bulk of his remaining salary.
Even if they think Herrera could help them as a bench player, he is worth keeping around. Remember, general manager Matt Klentak initially acquired Jay Bruce to be a part-time player and dangerous left-handed bat off the bench. Now, he’s the everyday left fielder because of the Andrew McCutchen injury.
Herrera would give the Phillies some depth they do not have now. The other thing to remember is that Klentak has always been a Herrera supporter. He gave him the five-year contract. The GM’s patience with Herrera has no doubt worn thin over the last year, but the prudent move here is to give Herrera another chance.
If he has the character that Bowa and Samuel saw in him, he could become a valuable player on this team again.