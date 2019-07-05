At the moment, there does not appear to be a place for Herrera to play with the Phillies. Scott Kingery has taken over as the primary center fielder and, at least for now, Maikel Franco is the third baseman again. This, of course, is all subject to change, especially if the Phillies still think Herrera can recapture the form that he has flashed for the majority of his career here. They would be foolish to release him or trade him in a deal that forces them to pay the bulk of his remaining salary.