The Phillie Phanatic has sprouted wings, but don’t expect baseball’s favorite gyrating, hot-dog-gun firing, ATV-riding green mascot to start acting like an angel.
With what his handlers described as a new set of flightless feathers, bushier eyebrows, powder-blue tail feathers and a larger tail end to boot, the new-and-maybe-improved birdlike mascot made his debut Sunday in Clearwater, Fla., flaunting his new look and bigger badonkadonk at the Phillies’ spring training home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
But long-time fans of the infamously rowdy Phanatic can rest easy, said Tom Burgoyne, the man behind the mascot’s 90-inch-waistline and the “Phanatic’s best friend” of 32 years.
“He’s still the same old Phanatic, just with a little more sashay in him,” Burgoyne said, explaining that the furry green behemoth, who hails from the Galapagos Islands, was prompted to change by Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution, developed on the Phanatic’s home archipelago.
“The species that survives is the one that adapts to change, and, Darwin was right, who knew," Burgoyne said.
Phillies players who received a sneak peek during a commercial shoot this week gave the 6-foot-6 hometown hero a “thumbs up,” Burgoyne said.
Departing from his formerly green, fur-covered stubby arms, the Phanatic’s new, longer wings are inspired by the extremities of the flightless Galapagos penguin, Burgoyne said. The powder-blue tail recognizes a “very important color in Phillies history,” while the mascot’s new socks — blue with a red stripe — pay homage to the 1948 uniform famously worn by Phillies Hall of Fame outfielder Richie Ashburn. His new, red shoes featuring a Liberty Bell design are tribute to the famous Philadelphia landmark.
Meanwhile, the Phanatic’s newly broadened backside, Burgoyne said, has nothing to do with evolution or the baseball club’s history.
“Honestly, we just thought it would be funny,” he said.
The makeover is arguably one of the most drastic the Phanatic has seen in his 42 years, though Burgoyne noted that the mascot’s fur color, jersey, hat, and overall look has “changed a little bit over the years.”
» PHOTOS: Phillie Phanatic through the years
The glow-up comes as the beloved mascot is entangled in a legal battle between the team and two New York-based puppet artists over the rights to the Phanatic.
Warring lawsuits have been filed in New York federal court ahead of the June 15 expiration of a 35-year-old copyright agreement between the mascot’s creators and the Phillies. The Phillies claim designers Bonnie Erickson and Wayde Harrison have threatened to make the Phanatic a “free agent” while the couple has said the team is “allergic to the real facts” over who made the mascot.
The litigation, Burgoyne said, “kind of kickstarted” the Phanatic’s transformation. But he said the changes are more about seizing a “great opportunity to have some fun, be creative, and make a teaching moment for kids.”
Harrison and Erickson — who also created the famed Muppet Miss Piggy — say they alone made the Phanatic’s character and backstory when they were contracted to create the costume in 1978. The Phillies argue that the baseball franchise is just as responsible for the success of the mascot as the puppet-making pair.
Harrison and Erickson have deposed Phillies staff, MLB statements, and Dave Raymond, the first person to don the Phillie Phanatic suit, in the case.