Warring lawsuits have been filed in New York federal court ahead of the June 15 expiration of a 35-year-old copyright agreement between the mascot’s creators and the Phillies. The Phillies claim designers Bonnie Erickson and Wayde Harrison have threatened to make the Phanatic a “free agent” while the couple has said the team is “allergic to the real facts” over who made the mascot.