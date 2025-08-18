The Phillie Phanatic’s secret to staying odor-free in the heat? ‘Vodka and water’

The Phillie Phanatic keeps himself busy on game day — even if that means imitating viral moments, executing one-handed pushups, and interacting with fans in the summer heat. Now, the man behind the suit, 59-year-old Tom Burgoyne, is revealing how he stays cool and odor-free on those hotter days.

The ingredients may surprise you.

“Now a big thing in the mascot world is vodka and water,” Burgoyne told the Associated Press. “You put it in half-and-half, maybe a third vodka, the rest water, you put it in a squeegee bottle and you can spray your head that way and sometimes that takes the smell away.”

This concoction isn’t anything new in the cleaning world. In fact, Martha Stewart shared a number of different ways to clean using the clear liquor in a partnership with Titos — including removing odor from shoes, cleaning dirty surfaces, and prolonging the life of tulips.

While vodka and water may remove the costume’s stench, mascots still need a way to stay cool in the suit. BAM Mascots, a custom mascot designer and manufacturer, places vents or a battery-operated fan inside the costume to circulate fresh air inside the head.

Unfortunately, the Phanatic doesn’t have that luxury. But Burgoyne has his own dressing room inside Citizens Bank Park to escape from the heat.

“At the Vet, I used to wear bags of ice around my belly,” Burgoyne said. “It turned to hot water after five minutes. I don’t know if it really did any good at all. Citizens Bank Park seems to have more of a crosswind so it doesn’t steam up the way the Vet used. When we came over here [in 2004], I stopped doing it.”

But once October rolls around, Burgoyne doesn’t have any issues with the heat.

“If the Phanatic is out there running around doing his thing in October, all is right in the world,” Burgoyne added. “He’s not sweating as much, I’m not sweating as much and the Phillies are in the playoffs. That is the ideal time.”